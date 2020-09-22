Left Menu
Brisbane Heat sign Jack Wildermuth ahead of BBL

Brisbane Heat has announced the signing of all-rounder Jack Wildermuth ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

Brisbane Heat logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Brisbane Heat has announced the signing of all-rounder Jack Wildermuth ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). The 27-year-old Wildermuth had made his debut for the Heat in 2016-17 in BBL|06 before switching to the Melbourne Renegades for BBL|07.

He was a member of their BBL|08 championship squad, playing 10 matches, and was again with the Marvel Stadium based team last summer. The allrounder, who became Australia's 92nd T20I representative during the tour of Zimbabwe in 2018, joins Brisbane from the Renegades after the two clubs negotiated a trade outcome.

Wildermuth will link with former Melbourne teammate Tom Cooper on the club's books for BBL|10 and will be out to add to his career total of nine matches for the Heat, which included the 2016-17 BBL semi-final. Wildermuth had smashed 29 runs off just 16 balls for Brisbane in the decider against the Sydney Sixers at the Gabba in front of 35,116 fans as Sydney Sixers won a Super Over decider to go through to the final before losing to Perth.

Brisbane coach Darren Lehmann said he was excited about Wildermuth's return to teal. "I know that there some good reports on the national side of things around his efforts on the Zimbabwe tour and Australia 'A' quad series in India the same year when he produced some match-winning efforts,'' Lehmann said in an official statement.

"Jack has heaps of potential with bat and ball and we see a lot of upside to him coming back into the Heat set-up," he added. BBL is slated to start from December 3 this year, and in the opening match, Adelaide Strikers will take on Melbourne Renegades.

Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Sixers in their opening match on December 9. (ANI)

