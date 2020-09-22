Good to play Mumbai Indians early in the tournament, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said that it is good for his side that they will be playing against Mumbai Indians so early in the tournament. KKR will be playing their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Mumbai Indians on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players, they are a strong lineup and the amount of IPL titles they have shows that. It's good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament, every year is a different year, I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow," said Dinesh Karthik during a virtual press conference. Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai.

KKR has bolstered their lineup with the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green. The side finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now it would be looking to go all the way. Speaking during the press conference, Morgan spoke about how is ready for the finisher's role, if he is asked to do so. "I think with the squad we have, it gives us a lot of options in both batting and bowling. I think within the squad we have a number of versatile cricketers. I know Andre Russell has played the role of a finisher for KKR, hopefully, if I do get the role of a finisher, I will do that," said Morgan.

Dinesh Karthik also hinted at Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine opening the batting for the franchise. "Shubham is a gun, he is a quality player, I am sure he will exceed all expectations, its good to have him, Gill and Narine make a good opening combination," he said. Talking about the bowlers in his group, Karthik said: "We have had conversations about the speed that the spinners need to bowl here. We have spoken about it, every franchise must be talking about the speed and length spinners need to bowl in the UAE. All Indian pacers are shaping well, it will be hard to decide as to who will start the tournament. They have come around nicely, we are in a good shape. It's important we as KKR choose the right eleven." (ANI)