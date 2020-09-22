Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good to play Mumbai Indians early in the tournament, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said that it is good for his side that they will be playing against Mumbai Indians so early in the tournament.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:59 IST
Good to play Mumbai Indians early in the tournament, says Dinesh Karthik
KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (Photo/ KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said that it is good for his side that they will be playing against Mumbai Indians so early in the tournament. KKR will be playing their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Mumbai Indians on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players, they are a strong lineup and the amount of IPL titles they have shows that. It's good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament, every year is a different year, I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow," said Dinesh Karthik during a virtual press conference. Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai.

KKR has bolstered their lineup with the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green. The side finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now it would be looking to go all the way. Speaking during the press conference, Morgan spoke about how is ready for the finisher's role, if he is asked to do so. "I think with the squad we have, it gives us a lot of options in both batting and bowling. I think within the squad we have a number of versatile cricketers. I know Andre Russell has played the role of a finisher for KKR, hopefully, if I do get the role of a finisher, I will do that," said Morgan.

Dinesh Karthik also hinted at Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine opening the batting for the franchise. "Shubham is a gun, he is a quality player, I am sure he will exceed all expectations, its good to have him, Gill and Narine make a good opening combination," he said. Talking about the bowlers in his group, Karthik said: "We have had conversations about the speed that the spinners need to bowl here. We have spoken about it, every franchise must be talking about the speed and length spinners need to bowl in the UAE. All Indian pacers are shaping well, it will be hard to decide as to who will start the tournament. They have come around nicely, we are in a good shape. It's important we as KKR choose the right eleven." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Post-paid tariff war: Jio unveils JioPostpaid Plus with entertainment, int'l roaming, other benefits

After unleashing a price war in mobile tariffs and fibre-broadband services, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Tuesday unveiled postpaid plans, bundling up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney ...

Parliament will debate coronavirus measures, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, includin...

ANALYSIS-'Freak events': Karachi floods hint at shifting monsoon

By Rina Saeed Khan ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F lood-slammed Karachi, Pakistans largest city, could face worsening urban inundations in coming years, in part as the South Asian monsoon shifts, climate scientists have wa...

UK's Johnson slams brakes on reopening as COVID cases surge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the countrys return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020