Reports: QB Bortles joins banged-up Broncos

Blake Bortles is joining the Denver Broncos as a backup to Jeff Driskel at quarterback. Bortles, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, was in the COVID-19 testing protocol at team headquarters on Tuesday. He cannot officially sign a contract until he meets all testing specifications and might not be on the field with the team until Friday.

Driskel entered Denver's Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers following a shoulder injury to starter Drew Lock. Lock has a rotator cuff injury that could keep him out "3, 4, 5 weeks," coach Vic Fangio said Monday. Driskel was sacked six times, but completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns with one interception last week.

The Broncos host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 before visiting the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Lock's earliest anticipated return is Oct. 11 at New England.

Bortles, 28, spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the third overall pick in the 2014 draft. In 2019, he was signed to be the backup to Jared Goff with the Rams. He served as Los Angeles' No. 2 quarterback last season and attempted only two passes.

