Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

Scherff started 11 games in 2019 and surrendered just 1.5 sacks en route to being named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in five seasons. Scherff, an Iowa product, has started 67 games in his career since being selected by Washington with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Wes Schweitzer will replace Scherff, as he did in Sunday's game.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:23 IST
Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washington's 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will miss at least the next three games, although reports have that number possibly extending to as many as five contests.

The 28-year-old is playing out the season on the franchise tag and making a guaranteed $15 million. He will be a free agent next offseason. Scherff started 11 games in 2019 and surrendered just 1.5 sacks en route to being named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in five seasons. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.

Scherff missed five games in 2019 with elbow and shoulder injuries and missed the final eight contests in 2018 with a torn pectoral muscle. Scherff, an Iowa product, has started 67 games in his career since being selected by Washington with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Wes Schweitzer will replace Scherff, as he did in Sunday's game. Schweitzer has made 36 career starts. Washington promoted wide receiver Cam Sims from the practice squad on Tuesday to take the available roster spot.

Sims, 24, made two tackles on special teams on Sunday. He has two receptions for 27 yards in 10 career games spread over three seasons with Washington.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt releases Rs 32.1 crore grant-in-aid to DU's 6 colleges

The AAP government on Tuesday released a grant-in-aid of Rs 32.1 crore to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries to staffers. However, the Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA called the grants inadequate.The...

Colombia court must decide who can grant freedom to Uribe, judge says

Colombias Supreme Court must establish whether a judge or the attorney generals office is responsible for deciding the future of a house arrest order against ex-president Alvaro Uribe, a magistrate said on Tuesday.Uribe and several allies a...

Israelis gird for more virus restrictions amid 2nd lockdown

Israelis were bracing for more coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, days after the start of a second countrywide lockdown, as health officials sounded the alarm over a feared deluge of new patients and hospitals were ordered to open additio...

Low subsidy by MSEDCL hampering solar power generation in Maha: Association

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL is seeking subsidy of Rs 31 crore for just 25 MW solar power which is hampering the clean energy generation in the state, an industry body charged on Tuesday. Maharashtra Sol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020