Soccer-FFA, Nike find a fix for Matildas away kit own goal

The new unified Socceroos and Matildas kit was launched with great fanfare last week and while the gold home shirt was available in all sizes, the green away kit was not for sale in what Nike describes as "women's silhouettes". Football Federation Australia had already promised to rectify the anomaly when the next kit was launched but on Wednesday issued a statement saying female fans would soon be able to buy the away shirt.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-09-2020
Australia's soccer bosses and kit manufacturer Nike on Wednesday promised fans that replicas of the national team's away shirt would now be available in women's sizes next year after a storm of outrage from fans. The new unified Socceroos and Matildas kit was launched with great fanfare last week and while the gold home shirt was available in all sizes, the green away kit was not for sale in what Nike describes as "women's silhouettes".

Football Federation Australia had already promised to rectify the anomaly when the next kit was launched but on Wednesday issued a statement saying female fans would soon be able to buy the away shirt. "FFA, together with Nike, have listened to fans and consumers and as a result, the away kit will be available for purchase early in the new year," it said.

"The initial unavailability of 2020 national teams away kits in a women's silhouette was not consistent with the values in which FFA seeks to uphold and promote. "FFA acknowledges this and will place added emphasis on ensuring that future processes are aligned with the organization's broader vision and mission for the sport."

Nike also released a short statement confirming the news, saying it was "committed to women's football and serving our female athletes and consumers ...". Matildas replica shirts can be expected to be big sellers in the run-up to Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the next Women's World Cup in 2023.

