Morris recovering from side strain, unlikely for game against KXIP
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:58 IST
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday after suffering a side strain, the team's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said. Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team's opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well," Hesson said in a video posted by on RCB's Twitter handle. "This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side.
"Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him," he added. After a nightmarish 2019 season where they finished last, RCB began this year's IPL campaign on a positive note, registering a 10-run victory over SRH.
