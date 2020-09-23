Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wolves sign Portugal full back Semedo from Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed 26-year-old Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo from Barcelona for 30 million euros ($35.1 million) plus add-ons, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday. The right back, 26, has penned a deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:13 IST
Soccer-Wolves sign Portugal full back Semedo from Barcelona
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed 26-year-old Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo from Barcelona for 30 million euros ($35.1 million) plus add-ons, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

The right back, 26, has penned a deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025. Semedo made 122 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions after arriving from Benfica in 2017. He won two Spanish league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nélson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," the Spanish club said in a statement. Capped 13 times by Portugal, Semedo was part of the side that won the UEFA Nations League in 2018-19.

Semedo joins Wolves as a replacement for Matt Doherty, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract. At Wolves, he will link up with a sizeable Portuguese contingent that includes Fabio Silva, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio. "It isn't often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson's signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

Semedo's signing follows the arrivals of Silva, Matija Sarkic, Fernando Marcal, Vitinha and Ki-Jana Hoever. Wolves face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8540 euros)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two women die of electrocution, man injured while trying to save them: Police

Two women were electrocuted to death while a man trying to save them was injured in Karauli district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Todabhim area where the victims accidentally touched a hanging live wire in Jaisani vil...

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP

Having risen to the top of a male-dominated industry, Nigerian singer-songwriter Yemi Alade was today appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme UNDP.Kicking off her new role as the COVID-19 pandemic surges a...

K. Padmakar Director (HR) Takes Additional Charge as CMD, BPCL

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Shri K. Padmakar, Director HR has taken over additional charge as Chairman Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum from 1st September 2020 on the superannuation of Shri. D. Rajkumar, at close of work on 3...

Equity indices reverse early gains, Bharti Airtel drops 8 pc

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and closed in the negative terrain on Wednesday after a volatile trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 37,668 while the Nifty 50 lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020