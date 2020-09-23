Left Menu
IPL 13: Jason Holder replaces injured Mitchell Marsh in SRH squad

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday announced that West Indies skipper Jason Holder will replace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:35 IST
Windies skipper Jason Holder (file image). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday announced that West Indies skipper Jason Holder will replace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League. In the match against Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, Marsh had gone down in his first over. He had come on to bowl in the fifth over of the RCB innings, but on the second ball of the over, he seemed to have twisted his ankle. He bowled two more balls but eventually decided to walk off the pitch.

The right-handed batsman then came out to bat at number 10 and was visibly limping. However, he was dismissed on the very first ball he faced, and as a result, SRH stumbled to a 10-run loss. "Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020," SRH said in an official statement on Twitter.

SRH will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

