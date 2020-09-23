Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Paire says he played in Hamburg despite testing positive for COVID-19

Frenchman Benoit Paire said on Wednesday that he was allowed to play in the Hamburg Open despite testing positive for COVID-19 because the "rules are different" in Germany. "When I arrived, the test came back positive again," Paire, who also played in the Rome Masters last week, told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:58 IST
Tennis-Paire says he played in Hamburg despite testing positive for COVID-19

Frenchman Benoit Paire said on Wednesday that he was allowed to play in the Hamburg Open despite testing positive for COVID-19 because the "rules are different" in Germany. Paire, who caused a storm at the U.S. Open last month when he was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam after testing positive for COVID-19, said he returned a positive test again on his arrival in Germany but was told he was no longer contagious.

Paire played Norwegian Casper Ruud in his first round match but retired in the second set when he was down 6-4 2-0. "When I arrived, the test came back positive again," Paire, who also played in the Rome Masters last week, told reporters. "I can't take it anymore, I'm breaking.

"And then I'm told, in Germany, if you are positive and have already completed the quarantine (period), they no longer test the players because even if you catch it again, you are no longer contagious. "I said 'thank you' to the doctor and the tournament (organisers) for allowing me to play... In Paris, some are negative but since the coach tested positive, they cannot play. Here, in Germany, you test positive and you can still play."

Six players in the French Open men's and women's qualifying draw were withdrawn this week after either testing positive for COVID-19 or after coming in close contact with a coach who tested positive. Paire added that he fears he will be withdrawn from the French Open after a doctor in France told him there was a 50% chance he would test positive when he arrives in Paris.

The French Open begins on Sunday.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court cases not new for me, says Raut on Kangana's HC plea

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday dismissed as laughable the move to make him a party in a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut in the Bombay High Court against the city civic body for demolition of portions of her bungalow here. Backing ...

NCB summons Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khanand Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning, an official said. Padukone...

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India. According to...

Researchers develop tool to inform users about their potential exposure to hydraulic fracturing chemicals

A new, interactive tool created by Penn Medicine researchers allows community members and scientists to find out which toxins may be lurking in their drinking water as a result of fracking. By typing your ZIP code into the website or accomp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020