Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dew factor will gain more significance as pitches get slower, reckons Finch

The first week of the IPL has already shown that dew will play a major role in the tournament and it will only gain more significance as the pitches get slower, said Australian limited overs skipper and RCB opener Aaron Finch on Wednesday.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:15 IST
Dew factor will gain more significance as pitches get slower, reckons Finch

The first week of the IPL has already shown that dew will play a major role in the tournament and it will only gain more significance as the pitches get slower, said Australian limited overs skipper and RCB opener Aaron Finch on Wednesday. The teams are expectedly preferring to chase after winning the toss with pitch getting easier in the second half and a wet ball making life tougher for the bowlers. "The dew will play a big part in the tournament. The last three games, the game at Sharjah (yesterday) and our game here, there was more dew than expected," said Finch, who is playing in the IPL after two seasons, having missed last year's edition to prepare for the ODI World Cup. "I think as the games go on and there will be lots of games played over and over on the same wickets, the wickets will get slower and the dew factor will become even more.

"You still have play at our best. You can't use that as an excuse. If you happen to bat first on a slow wicket, you have to adjust to that and come up with plans to give yourself every opportunity to be successful in all conditions." The totals are expected to get lower as the event progresses but Finch said it is still early days to predict that. "It is hard to say. There have been handful of games so far and they (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) are totally different surfaces. It is just going to be a case of adjusting as quickly as possible." Asked about countering slow and dry pitches, the 33-year-old said: "It is game to game. When the dew comes they turn into nice wickets. You can't set up one particular style of play.

"The first match here (DC vs KXIP) the ball bounced, seamed around. You got to be flexible for every match." Young Australian wicketkeeper batsman Josh Philippe secured a deal with the RCB following his impressive run as an opener in the Big Bash League. However, he played in the middle-order against Sunrisers and Finch said the 23-year-old is capable of performing in any position. "He is someone who has got so much talent. He can play a number of roles. We have seen how successful he can be at the top of the order (in Big Bash). He has got a lot of talent, lot of skill. If he is given enough time, he will start to develop into his (current role) beautifully," said Finch.

Having arrived here from the UK where he captained Australia in three T20s and as many ODIs, Finch is enjoying the leadership burden off his shoulders. "It is really great to be able to just worry about playing. Obviously we have team meetings and I am still heavily a part of them. But just to be able to play the game and not captain for a few games feels nice." He also said that it is nice to play alongside Kohli and not against him.

"I have always had huge amount of respect for how he goes about his game. He is obviously very aggressive on the field and his body language is fantastic," Finch said. "Playing against him is a great challenge, you have to be committed 100 percent. He has had the better of us a lot of times, so, it is nice to be playing alongside him for once." The half-century from his 20-year-old opening partner Devdutt Padikkal on debut left Finch hugely impressed. For the better part of their 90-run stand, Finch was playing the supporting role.

"His composure under pressure was really impressive. Obviously, he was a bit nervous at the start of the innings but he played his natural game, stuck to his game plan. That was really impressive. "I wasn't surprised at all (with his performance on debut). Having seen his playing footage before, he is an aggressive opening batsman and has done really well at the U-19 and domestic cricket," he added.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court cases not new for me, says Raut on Kangana's HC plea

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday dismissed as laughable the move to make him a party in a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut in the Bombay High Court against the city civic body for demolition of portions of her bungalow here. Backing ...

NCB summons Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khanand Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning, an official said. Padukone...

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India. According to...

Researchers develop tool to inform users about their potential exposure to hydraulic fracturing chemicals

A new, interactive tool created by Penn Medicine researchers allows community members and scientists to find out which toxins may be lurking in their drinking water as a result of fracking. By typing your ZIP code into the website or accomp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020