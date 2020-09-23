IPL 13: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard plays 150th game

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Kieron Pollard made his 150th appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the franchise on Wednesday. Pollard touched the landmark figure when the team stepped out on the field to compete against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). To mark the occasion, the player was presented with a special jersey, with 150 written on it.

"The first player to represent us in 150 @IPL games. Take a bow, Polly," Mumbai Indians wrote on Twitter. The cricketer joined Mumbai Indians back in 2010. Pollard has so far scored 2773 runs in the IPL which includes 14 half-centuries. Also, the all-rounder has 56 wickets under his belt.

KKR have won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. However, Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Mumbai.

"Pollard is a massive player for us. His experience is crucial for us," said skipper Rohit Sharma during the toss. Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

KKR squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (capt. & wk), Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.