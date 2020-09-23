Left Menu
Paire, who caused a storm at the U.S. Open last month when he was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam after testing positive for COVID-19, said he returned a positive test again on his arrival in Germany but was told he was no longer contagious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record; Paire says he played in Hamburg and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins

Lewis Hamilton is one win away from matching Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 and the Mercedes Formula One driver will be favourite to get the job done in Russia on Sunday. Some felt Schumacher's tally might never be equalled when the seven-times world champion celebrated his last win in China in 2006.

Paire says he played in Hamburg despite testing positive for COVID-19

Frenchman Benoit Paire said on Wednesday that he was allowed to play in the Hamburg Open despite testing positive for COVID-19 because the "rules are different" in Germany.

Exclusive: ALK Capital in talks to buy Premier League soccer club Burnley

American sports investment company ALK Capital LLC is in talks to purchase Premier League club Burnley, sources with knowledge of the negotiations have told Reuters. The move is the latest evidence of renewed interest from American investors in Premier League clubs after reports that West Ham United and Southampton had been approached by potential U.S. owners.

Cycling: French police release two from custody in Arkea-Samsic doping probe

French police have released two people who were being questioned as part of an investigation into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this year's Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. During a raid on the team's hotel in Meribel after the competition's 17th stage, investigators found health products, including substances and items that could be linked to doping.

Panthers to allow limited fans beginning in Week 4

Approximately 5,200 fans will be allowed to attend the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. The decision follows a decision by Gov. Roy Cooper, announced Tuesday, to allow spectators to fill 7 percent of seats in outdoor stadiums beginning Oct. 2. The decision also applies to college stadiums.

MLB roundup: Indians punch playoff ticket with walk-off home run

Jose Ramirez belted a three-run homer in the 10th inning as the host Cleveland Indians clinched a postseason berth in dramatic fashion with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Chicago appeared poised to prevent Cleveland from punching its ticket to the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons after scoring twice in the top of the 10th inning. Adam Engel ripped an RBI triple off Phil Maton (3-3) before coming around to score on Nick Madrigal's RBI single to stake the White Sox to a 3-1 lead.

All the way on clay? Williams embarks on latest quest for 24 majors

Serena Williams' latest quest to make history begins when the curtain rises on the French Open at Roland Garros next week. While a Grand Slam brings enormous pressure for all, the weight of expectation is greater on Williams than anyone else in her sport, with speculation renewed as to whether she can equal Australian Margaret Court's record 24 major titles.

Gale Sayers, star football player depicted in 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77: NFL

Gale Sayers, the electrifying former Chicago Bears running back whose graceful moves earned him Hall of Fame honors and whose bond with a dying teammate was chronicled in the movie "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday at age 77, the National Football League said. While playing only seven seasons in a career cut short by injury, Sayers earned five all-NFL selections as he accumulated 4,956 rushing yards from 1965 to 1971.

Olympics: Japan to require COVID tests for athletes, but may not mandate quarantine

Organisers of next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics will require coronavirus tests of foreign athletes upon their arrival in Japan, but may not mandate a two-week quarantine period, according to draft measures released on Wednesday. Japanese athletes and other participants living in Japan would face similar requirements when travelling to training camps and competition venues under the planned measures, which were released after a meeting between the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan authorities.

NBA-China engagement is positive for United States - Commissioner

The NBA's long-standing engagement in China continues to have a "net positive" impact on the mutual understanding between the United States and the Communist nation, Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN on Tuesday. The NBA has built a reputation as the most socially progressive of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and in the last year has come under pressure to cut its ties with China over its alleged human rights abuses.

