Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Frank de Boer named Netherlands coach

The 50-year-old replaced Ronald Koeman, who left last month to take over as Barcelona coach, and has signed a two-year contract up to the 2022 World Cup. De Boer, who also played for Barcelona, won a record-breaking four successive Dutch league titles as coach of Ajax Amsterdam between 2011 and 2014.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:24 IST
Soccer-Frank de Boer named Netherlands coach

Frank de Boer, who won 112 caps and played at two World Cups for the Netherlands, has been appointed his country’s national team coach, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday. The 50-year-old replaced Ronald Koeman, who left last month to take over as Barcelona coach, and has signed a two-year contract up to the 2022 World Cup.

De Boer, who also played for Barcelona, won a record-breaking four successive Dutch league titles as coach of Ajax Amsterdam between 2011 and 2014. But three subsequent jobs outside the Netherlands proved disappointing. He was fired by Inter Milan after 85 days in charge in 2016 and the next year lasted 10 weeks at Crystal Palace.

His last position was at Atlanta United in Major League Soccer where he led the club to cup success before leaving in July after 18 months in charge. De Boer will be thrust quickly into his new job with a friendly against Mexico and two Nations League games early next month. The Netherlands host the Mexicans in Amsterdam on Oct. 7 before travelling to Bosnia on Oct. 11 and Italy on Oct. 14. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok asks judge to block U.S. from barring app for download

TikTok asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting on Sunday. A federal judge in San Francisco ...

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

France tightens virus measures, unveils new "danger zones" map

Frances health minister unveiled a map of coronavirus danger zones around the country on Wednesday and gave the hardest-hit local authorities, including that of Marseille, days to tighten restrictions or risk having a state of health emerge...

FEATURE-Locked up during COVID-19: Costly phone calls strain families

Removes reference to lockdown par 25 By Avi Asher-SchapiroNEW YORK, Sept 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Like many Americans with aging parents, Dominque Jones-Johnson started checking in more regularly with her father when the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020