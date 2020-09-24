Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2007: MS Dhoni-led India won inaugural T20 WC

It was on September 24, 2007, when MS Dhoni-led India managed to win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:05 IST
On this day in 2007: MS Dhoni-led India won inaugural T20 WC
India defeat Pakistan to win T20 WC (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on September 24, 2007, when MS Dhoni-led India managed to win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The tournament was held in South Africa and the finals was played between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

In the match against Pakistan, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Virender Sehwag was ruled out of the match due to an injury and as a result, Yusuf Pathan and Gautam Gambhir came out to open the batting.

Yusuf Pathan (15) hit one four and one six to let India get off to a flier, but he was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Asif in the third over. Robin Uthappa (8) was also sent back cheaply, and as a result, India was reduced to 40/2. Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh then retrieved the innings for India as the duo put on 63 runs for the fourth wicket. The Men in Blue, however, kept on losing wickets at regular intervals after the departure of Yuvraj (14) in the 14th over.

However, Gambhir managed to hold the fort for the Dhoni-led side and he went on to play a knock of 75 from just 54 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes. In the end, Rohit Sharma played a cameo of 30 runs of just 16 balls to take India's total to 157/5.

Defending 157, India came out all guns blazing as Pakistan was reduced to 77/6 with all their big guns like Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik sent back to the pavilion. But, Misbah-ul-Haq did not give up hope and he started hammering Indian bowlers all around the park and he brought the equation really close for Pakistan.

In the final over, Pakistan needed 13 to win and Dhoni opted for Joginder Sharma to bowl the six deliveries. Misbah hammered the second delivery of the over for a six, and India's hope of winning the match looked glim. However, on the third delivery of the over, Misbah went for a scoop shot only to hand a simple catch to Sreesanth.

As a result, India won the finals by five runs and took home the coveted T20 trophy. After this, Dhoni went on to lift two more ICC trophies -- 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013.

Yuvraj Singh was the standout performer for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup as he hit six 6s in an over bowled by England's Stuart Broad. He also played a memorable knock of 70 runs against Australia in the semi-finals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Stolen plane in Mexico flies to Venezuela before crashing in Guatemala

A business jet that was reported stolen in Mexico crashed in a Guatemalan jungle on Wednesday near a hidden airstrip after making a mysterious trip to Venezuela, leaving two men dead near an onboard stash of drugs and weapons. In a statemen...

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market anti-cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market anti-cancer drug Palbociclib Capsules. Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration U...

Israeli cabinet tightens coronavirus lockdown as infections climb

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus cabinet decided on Thursday to tighten Israels coronavirus lockdown after he voiced alarm that a surge in infections was pushing the nation to the edge of the abyss. Israel went back into lockdown, its sec...

Junglee Rummy launches the Rummy Premier League 9 with Rs 10 crore prize pool

Indias most trusted rummy platform, Junglee Rummy, recently launched the ninth edition of its flagship tournament Rummy Premier League RPL. After the ground-breaking success of the RPL 8, Junglee Rummy was keen to make the ninth edition eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020