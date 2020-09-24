Sports events can be held without vaccines, says IOC President Bach

Sports events can be held without vaccines, says IOC President BachReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:45 IST
The recent resumption of sports events show they can be organised safely without vaccines, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.
Bach made the comment at a news conference.
The Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has continued to spread, casting a shadow over the viability of hosting the Games next year.
