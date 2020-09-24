Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea signs goalkeeper Mendy after Kepa's costly mistakes

The 28-year-old Mendy has joined from French side Rennes, the club said Thursday, for a reported fee of 22 million pounds (USD 27.75 million) on a five-year contract. Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he was signed by Chelsea in 2018 for 80 million euros (then USD 93 million).

PTI | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:37 IST
Chelsea signs goalkeeper Mendy after Kepa's costly mistakes
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea has signed goalkeeper Édouard Mendy to take its summer transfer window spending over USD 280 million, putting the future starting position of Kepa Arrizabalaga in doubt. The 28-year-old Mendy has joined from French side Rennes, the club said Thursday, for a reported fee of 22 million pounds (USD 27.75 million) on a five-year contract.

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he was signed by Chelsea in 2018 for 80 million euros (then USD 93 million). But his errors in games have become increasingly costly for Chelsea — the latest in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the second match of the Premier League season on Sunday. The need to sign Mendy was overseen by Petr Cech, the former Chelsea goalkeeper turned technical director. Cech also joined Chelsea from Rennes, 16 years ago.

"As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Édouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said. "Édouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club." The Senegal international helped Rennes qualify for the Champions League for the first time for this season. Chelsea's third goalkeeper is the 38-year-old Willy Caballero.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Canada entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and cases continued to rise across the hard-hit Latin American region, while a raft of lacklustre data from major global economies revived concerns about the resilience of an economic re...

A young violinist's lonely mission to pressure Russia on climate change

The young violinist holding a sign reading Strike for Climate on a Moscow square didnt have long to wait for the police to arrive. His one-man protest lasted just 30 minutes before he was detained this summer for the second Friday in a row....

Euro zone bond yields dip as concern grows over second COVID wave

High-grade euro zone government bond yields fell across the board on Thursday on bets that the European Central Bank will keep the stimulus taps flowing as worries grow over the economic impact of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.With a...

UPDATE 1-Madrid pleads for more doctors, police as coronavirus cases surge

Spains Madrid region on Wednesday requested urgent help to hire hundreds of foreign doctors and reinforce police as they registered 1,290 new coronavirus infections and considered extending a partial lockdown to more areas.Representing over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020