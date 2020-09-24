Left Menu
Soccer-Fiorentina's Boateng moves to Berlusconi's Monza

The 33-year-old player is the 11th move to the club in a busy transfer window aimed at supporting Monza in its quest for a second consecutive promotion to the top-flight league, after elevation to Serie B last season. "It is our eleventh move, the final blow that we wanted," Monza and former Milan chief executive officer Adriano Galliani told a local newspaper.

Soccer-Fiorentina's Boateng moves to Berlusconi's Monza

iorentina midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has moved to Monza AC, the Italian second-tier club owned by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, Italian media reported on Thursday. The 33-year-old player is the 11th move to the club in a busy transfer window aimed at supporting Monza in its quest for a second consecutive promotion to the top-flight league, after elevation to Serie B last season.

"It is our eleventh move, the final blow that we wanted," Monza and former Milan chief executive officer Adriano Galliani told a local newspaper. Boateng, a Ghana international, spent the last season on loan to Turkish top-flight club Besiktas and had stints at AC Milan, when the club was still owned by Berlusconi, as well as at Serie A rivals Sassuolo and Genoa.

Berlusconi bought Monza, the club based in a city in the north of Italy not far from Milan, in 2018, three years after it was relegated to fourth-tier Serie D due to bankruptcy. Monza had managed in the meantime to be promoted to Serie C. Monza face SPAL on Friday in their first game of the season.

