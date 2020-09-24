Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bach offers pep session for Tokyo Games and talks up vaccine

IOC President Thomas Bach delivered a pep talk to Japanese government officials and local organizers on Thursday that included suggestions that “hundreds of millions” of doses COVID-19 vaccines would be available before the postponed Olympics open in July.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:36 IST
Bach offers pep session for Tokyo Games and talks up vaccine

IOC President Thomas Bach delivered a pep talk to Japanese government officials and local organizers on Thursday that included suggestions that “hundreds of millions” of doses COVID-19 vaccines would be available before the postponed Olympics open in July. Bach was speaking from Switzerland in an on-line gathering of officials in Japan during the first of two days of meetings focused on how to pull off the delayed Tokyo Games.

Bach pointed out that major sports events like the Tour de France have been held with limited fans and without the vaccine. But he said a vaccine — or vaccines — could be ready for Tokyo, although he gave few details. “We have very encouraging news about the development of a vaccine — and not only a vaccine, but vaccines,” he said.

Bach added that the International Olympic Committee was in contact with the World Health Organization and other “experts" and unnamed pharmaceutical companies. He said they were "unanimous" in saying that a vaccine will be available at the beginning of next year. “In the first couple months of next year we will have different vaccines." Bach said. “They will be available in very considerable doses.” Bach said this could amount to “hundreds of millions of doses being available already in the first half of the next year.” A handful of vaccines already are in final testing in the United States and other countries, and hopes are high they might be ready by the end of the year. Bach has previously said he was also in contact with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

Bach did not tackle the big ethical question: Should young, healthy athletes be a priority for a vaccine, ahead of health workers and vulnerable populations? And will athletes want to take a vaccine, fearing they might fall ill days before competing? Speaking for about 15 minutes, Bach tried to assure Japanese organizers — and the Japanese public and sponsors who have been skeptical that the games will happen — that planning is on track. Domestic sponsors have contributed $3.3 billion to the local operating budget, and polls suggest many are reluctant to renew their contracts.

Surveys have shown a majority of Japanese companies and the public don't think the Olympics will happen next year — or should happen. Back repeated several times that next year's games have to be “fit for the post-Corona world.” He said the Tokyo Olympics were the “best prepared” in history, but that will not be enough.

“We cannot just repeat the great work you have been doing, or copying it and slightly adapting it. We have to adapt it to this new world,” Bach said. He also said the IOC and local organizers would not be rushed to reveal details of exactly how the Tokyo Olympics will take place. He said many scenarios were in play, and might be up until the opening ceremony.

“Nobody can expect from us that we know already exactly what needs to be done in 10 months from now," he said. "This work will continue until the day of the opening ceremony because it is new for all of us.” He also pointed out that many countries are in different stages of COVID-19, and in the reliability of their testing. “This is not only about the conditions in Japan and the conditions for travel to Japan,” he said. “This also concerns the conditions in the 205 other national Olympic committees.” The two-day meeting this week come as Japan's Kyodo news agency has reported more details about the bribery scandal that seemed to have helped Tokyo land the Olympics in 2013. It forced the resignation last year of Tsunekazu Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at ONGC Hazira plant snaps supplies, co diverts gas from Uran to meet shortfall

A fire at Indias top oil and gas producer ONGCs gas processing facility near Surat in Gujarat on Thursday snapped fuel supplies to power and fertilizer companies but the company is diverting gas from other fields to make up for the shortfal...

Five arrested for attacking man, killing another in Delhi

Five people were arrested for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old man and killing another after he tried to stop them in northwest Delhis Kanjhawala area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Sawada village. T...

Vietnam police bust ring selling 'recycled condoms'

Police in Vietnam have confiscated an estimated 345,000 used condoms which had been cleaned and resold as new, state media reported. Footage broadcast by state-owned Vietnam Television VTV this week showed dozens of large bags containing th...

100% source segregation and waste processing should be focus: MoHUA Secretary

Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs MoHUA, during his interaction with the Chief SecretaryPrincipal Secretary senior officials of the States of Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand has emphasized that 100 so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020