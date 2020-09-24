Wonderful soul taken away too soon: Sachin Tendulkar on Dean Jones's demise

Wonderful soul taken away too soon, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said as he mourned the demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones. Jones passed away in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 59.

"Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter. Former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards also expressed grief saying that he will "deeply miss" Jones.

"Horrible news to wake up to... You were more than a player I had played against, you were my friend, my brother. Will deeply miss your smile & your presence where ever cricket is played around the world. Rest In Peace Deano man. The world needed more from you! Always in my," Richards tweeted. Jones represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 One-Day Internationals. He was also a stalwart of Victorian cricket during the 1980s and 1990s and retired as the state's leading first-class run-scorer.

Jones went on to become a highly-regarded coach and commentator. He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2006 for his services to cricket and charity and was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter and wrote: "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him."

"Shocking news to hear about passing away of Dean Jones," Rohit Sharma tweeted. Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell said he had a poster of the "great man" in his room as a kid.

"Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid. And was lucky to have him as a batting coach 1st year of BBL. Thoughts are with his family at this extremely tough time. #RIPDeano," he tweeted. (ANI)