Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wonderful soul taken away too soon: Sachin Tendulkar on Dean Jones's demise

Wonderful soul taken away too soon, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said as he mourned the demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:38 IST
Wonderful soul taken away too soon: Sachin Tendulkar on Dean Jones's demise
Dean Jones (Photo/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Wonderful soul taken away too soon, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said as he mourned the demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones. Jones passed away in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 59.

"Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter. Former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards also expressed grief saying that he will "deeply miss" Jones.

"Horrible news to wake up to... You were more than a player I had played against, you were my friend, my brother. Will deeply miss your smile & your presence where ever cricket is played around the world. Rest In Peace Deano man. The world needed more from you! Always in my," Richards tweeted. Jones represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 One-Day Internationals. He was also a stalwart of Victorian cricket during the 1980s and 1990s and retired as the state's leading first-class run-scorer.

Jones went on to become a highly-regarded coach and commentator. He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2006 for his services to cricket and charity and was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter and wrote: "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him."

"Shocking news to hear about passing away of Dean Jones," Rohit Sharma tweeted. Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell said he had a poster of the "great man" in his room as a kid.

"Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid. And was lucky to have him as a batting coach 1st year of BBL. Thoughts are with his family at this extremely tough time. #RIPDeano," he tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NGOs appeal to President to not sign FCRA amendment bill

Several NGOs on Thursday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to not sign the FCRA amendment bill and send it back for a parliamentary committee consultation. The Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Foreign Contribution Regu...

Another Kolkata cop succumbs to COVID-19

An assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of personnel from the force succumbing to the virus to 12, officials said. ASI Tushar Kanti Koley of Haridevpur Police Station, who was d...

SC to take up on September 28 plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would take up on September 28 a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. Without issuing notice, a bench of Justices A M Khan...

Pune Rural Police registers 17 cases under NDPS Act

The Pune Rural Police have registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and recovered over 1,000 kg of cannabis this year, it informed on Thursday.During the probe, it was found that most of the cannabis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020