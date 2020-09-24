Soccer-Milan forward Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19
AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday. Milan said that the Swede would miss the Europa League match against Bodo later on Thursday. "Having informed the relevant health authorities, the player was promptly placed in quarantine at home," it said. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Chopra)Reuters | Milan | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:52 IST
AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.
Milan said that the Swede would miss the Europa League match against Bodo later on Thursday. "Having informed the relevant health authorities, the player was promptly placed in quarantine at home," it said. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Chopra)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- AC Milan
- Serie A
- Europa League
- Brian Homewood
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment
Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment
Soccer-Italy midfielder Tonali joins AC Milan on loan from Brescia
Irish eyes on AC Milan's visit to Shamrock Rovers
Serie A Preview: Can anyone prevent a Juventus 10-peat?