Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ibrahimovic shrugs off positive COVID-19 test

AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and the 38-year-old responded in typically irreverent style, saying it was a bad idea for the virus to challenge him. Milan said that Ibrahimovic, who will miss the Europa League match at home to Bodo/Glimt later on Thursday, was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:03 IST
Soccer-Ibrahimovic shrugs off positive COVID-19 test
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and the 38-year-old responded in typically irreverent style, saying it was a bad idea for the virus to challenge him.

Milan said that Ibrahimovic, who will miss the Europa League match at home to Bodo/Glimt later on Thursday, was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed. The announcement came one day after his team mate Leo Duarte returned a positive test, however Milan said the rest of the squad, who were also tested, were negative.

"I tested negative for Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea," said Ibrahimovic on Twitter. Former Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Inter Milan forward Ibrahimovic, who will be 39 in October, is the highest-profile Serie A player to test positive since play resumed in June following a three-month stoppage.

One of Europe's most charismatic players, he has scored 14 goals in 22 matches since returning for a second stint at Milan in January, helping revive his team. He began the new Serie A season in style on Monday by scoring twice in the 2-0 win over Bologna.

His remarkable form led Ibrahimovic to give himself the nickname Benjamin Button after the main character in a 2008 Oscar-winning Hollywood movie about a man who ages in reverse.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

For North Korea, UN membership is a key link to larger world

Hermit Kingdom Not quite. To pay close attention to North Korean diplomacy is to notice the many ways it upends the stereotype of the isolated, nuclear-armed wildcard of Northeast Asia.Yes, the countrys propaganda services are prone to rhet...

Family rejoice as Flight Lt Shivangi Singh to become first woman fighter pilot to fly Rafale

The residence of Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh in Varanasi, is brimming with celebratory greetings as she sets to become the first female fighter pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet for the Indian Air Force IAF on Thursday. Speaking to A...

Seek prior approval before re-appropriating funds provided for travel, other expenses: FinMin

The government has asked the ministries and departments to seek prior approval of the finance ministry before re-appropriating expenses earmarked for domestic and foreign travel and other administrative expenses which may remain unutilised ...

Police officer suspended after recovery of cattle carcasses in UP's Bulandshahr

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after the discovery of some cattle carcasses that triggered protests at a village here, according to officials. Police have registered a case against four identified as some unidentified people fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020