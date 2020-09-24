Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: KL Rahul's record-breaking ton guides KXIP to 206/3

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten century guided the side to 206/3 in their allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:41 IST
IPL 13: KL Rahul's record-breaking ton guides KXIP to 206/3
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten century guided the side to 206/3 in their allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday. Rahul scored 132* off 69 balls studded with seven sixes and 14 fours. He also achieved the highest individual score by an Indian player in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history.

After being asked to bat first by RCB, KXIP had a decent opening stand of 57-run for the first wicket between Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Meanwhile, Rahul, who was two short of 2,000 runs in the IPL, became the fastest Indian to reach the 2,000 run-mark in the tournament.

Rahul broke an eight-year-old record held by Indian batting legend and former Mumbai Indians player Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the milestone in 63 innings. Rahul reached the milestone in his 60th IPL innings. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the opening partnership in the seventh over as he scalped Agarwal on 26. Nicholas Pooran joined Rahul in the middle. The duo had a 57-run partnership for the second wicket.

All-rounder Shivam Dube dismissed Pooran (17) in the 14th over as he was caught at mid-off by AB de Villiers. Glenn Maxwell (5) failed to score big runs and was caught at extra cover by Aaron Finch off Dube in the 16th over.

Karun Nair joined Rahul in the middle and built a 78-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket. Both the players smashed RCB bowlers all-round the park. The duo scored 49-run in the last two overs. Nair remained not out on 15 runs off eight balls. Rahul got lucky twice as he was dropped by Virat Kohli on both occasions.

Earlier, Kohli went on with the same playing eleven that won the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad while Punjab roped in M Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham in place of Krishnappa Gowtham and Chris Jordan. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Slain BDC chairman cremated in Jammu

Amid a pall of gloom, the mortal remains of Block Development Council Chairman Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists in Kashmirs Budgam district, were cremated here on Thursday. Singh, who was BDC chairman of Khag block, left for hi...

FBI, DHS say they have 'not identified' hacking schemes to change vote tallies ahead of U.S. election

U.S. security agencies say they are not aware of any cyber threats that could change vote tallies or manipulate votes at scale in the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to a public service announcement released on Thursday.The FBI and ...

CITU asks Telangana govt to return 28,200 cleaners' jobs

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU on Thursday protested outside the Education Commissioners office and demanded that the state government take back its earlier order to remove 28,200 cleaners working in government schools here. Speakin...

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League.

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020