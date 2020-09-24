Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emotional Suárez says it was tough to accept Barça departure

The Uruguayan striker, who has joined Atlético Madrid, couldn't hold back tears as he bid farewell and said he will always be grateful despite being told to leave. “When the club says it doesn't need you anymore, you have to accept it,” he said in a news conference organized by Barcelona.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:10 IST
Emotional Suárez says it was tough to accept Barça departure

Luis Suárez was emotional when he was introduced by Barcelona six years ago, and again on Thursday when he had to say goodbye after being told he wasn't wanted by the club anymore. The Uruguayan striker, who has joined Atlético Madrid, couldn't hold back tears as he bid farewell and said he will always be grateful despite being told to leave.

“When the club says it doesn't need you anymore, you have to accept it,” he said in a news conference organized by Barcelona. “But it takes a while, it's difficult. Your family is involved, you've gone through a lot with the club. So it's difficult to accept that you are leaving, but you have to. It's the reality, it's how things are in soccer.” The 33-year-old Suárez, who reached a deal with Barcelona rival Atlético on Wednesday, broke down a few times while talking about his former teammates and his time with his former club. “This is very hard for me. It wasn't expected, I didn't have anything prepared,” he said. “It's been many years, I've made many friends, that makes me happy.” Suárez said he was “leaving with pride for having made history with this club.” He departs as Barcelona's third highest scorer with 198 goals, behind César Rodríguez (232) and Lionel Messi (634). The Uruguayan helped Barcelona win 13 titles since arriving in 2014 from Liverpool, including four Spanish league trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

Atlético will pay up to 6 million euros ($7 million) to Barcelona after signing the striker, who last month was told by incoming coach Ronald Koeman that he was not in his plans. Suárez thanked Barcelona for believing in him after his biting incident “mistake” at the 2014 World Cup, which led to a long ban but didn't keep the Catalan club from signing him.

“I'll always be thankful for that,” he said. “It wasn't easy to accept that, but the club believed in me. From the time I arrived, my colleagues and everyone in the club treated me wonderfully.” Suárez did not criticize Barcelona, Koeman or club president Josep Bartomeu for how his exit was handled. But he said “a club should accept when a player asks to leave,” which didn't happen when his close friend Messi requested to do so in the offseason. Suárez said he had an idea that he was not wanted by Barcelona from what he had heard in local media reports. He said Koeman told him in a phone call that he wasn't going to be needed, shortly after the Dutch manager was hired in August following the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champion League.

Suárez will join Argentine coach Diego Simeone at Atlético, as well as Brazilian-born striker Diego Costa. “When Barcelona told me that I wasn't needed anymore, I received several calls from other clubs,” he said. “I felt that I was still able to play in a club that could compete against Madrid and Barcelona. I'm going to a very competitive team that can achieve a lot.”

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Slain BDC chairman cremated in Jammu

Amid a pall of gloom, the mortal remains of Block Development Council Chairman Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists in Kashmirs Budgam district, were cremated here on Thursday. Singh, who was BDC chairman of Khag block, left for hi...

FBI, DHS say they have 'not identified' hacking schemes to change vote tallies ahead of U.S. election

U.S. security agencies say they are not aware of any cyber threats that could change vote tallies or manipulate votes at scale in the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to a public service announcement released on Thursday.The FBI and ...

CITU asks Telangana govt to return 28,200 cleaners' jobs

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU on Thursday protested outside the Education Commissioners office and demanded that the state government take back its earlier order to remove 28,200 cleaners working in government schools here. Speakin...

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League.

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020