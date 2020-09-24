Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Hong Kong Open cancelled due to COVID-19

"The health and safety of players, spectators, guests, partners, tournament staff and volunteers, as well as the wider community, are our prime concerns." Hong Kong has recorded over 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:54 IST
Tennis-Hong Kong Open cancelled due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Hong Kong Open, scheduled to be held next month, was scrapped on Thursday for a second straight year because organisers decided they could not stage the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The women's tournament was cancelled last year due to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong which also affected soccer fixtures and a golf tournament.

"Owing to public health and safety concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are announcing today the cancellation of the 2020 Prudential Hong Kong Open," organisers said in a statement, as reported by the South China Morning Post. "The health and safety of players, spectators, guests, partners, tournament staff and volunteers, as well as the wider community, are our prime concerns."

Hong Kong has recorded over 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. Organisers said the cancellation was determined after consulting with tournament sponsors and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), with air travel restrictions also a factor.

"Rest assured that the tournament will be back bigger and better in 2021," organisers added.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cuomo says New York to review any COVID-19 vaccine authorized by federal govt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said the state will carry out its own review of coronavirus vaccines authorized or approved by the federal government due to concerns of politicization of the approval process. Cuomo, a Democrat wh...

U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights violations

The United States on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over alleged gross violations of human rights, including slapping sanctions on a judge it said was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to dea...

Amazon launches new version of echo devices in India

US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence-based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit. The company, at a global virtual event, claimed to have reduced the voice respon...

Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.Bradford, northern England-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020