Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul leads KXIP to 97-run win over RCB

Opening the innings, Rahul punished the RCB bowlers into submission to help KXIP to a daunting 206 for three before the bowling attack put up a disciplined effort to bundle Virat Kohli’s side for 109 with three overs to spare. The KXIP skipper, who was dropped by Kohli late in the innings, scored an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:34 IST
Rahul leads KXIP to 97-run win over RCB

Skipper K L Rahul's sublime hundred was the highlight of an all-round performance as Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by a whopping 97-run margin here on Thursday. Opening the innings, Rahul punished the RCB bowlers into submission to help KXIP to a daunting 206 for three before the bowling attack put up a disciplined effort to bundle Virat Kohli’s side for 109 with three overs to spare.

The KXIP skipper, who was dropped by Kohli late in the innings, scored an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes. With his spectacular knock, Rahul surpassed Rishabh Pant (128 in 2018) to post the highest individual score by an Indian and a captain in IPL history. It was a rather ordinary performance from RCB after the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener. For KXIP, the win came after a super over loss against Delhi Capitals. RCB were in all sorts for trouble from the beginning of the run chase with Devdutt Padikkal (1) and Josh Philippe (0) returning back to the dug out in the first two overs.

After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to run-chasing, failed with the bat managing just a run off five balls before he was caught off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery. Opener Aaron Finch (20) was then joined in the middle by AB de Villiers (28). The duo looked dangerous, milking deliveries wherever possible. The two added 49-runs before the young Ravi Bishnoi broke the stand by getting rid of the Australian limited overs captain. Bishnoi (3/32) and Murugan Ashwin (3/21) dismissed Finch and de Villiers in quick succession with RCB reeling at 57 for five. Washington Sundar was the top scorer for RCB, hitting 30 off 27 deliveries. Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for KXIP, he picked three wickets giving away 21 runs. Bishnoi too claimed three wickets and was impressive once again. Cottrell (2/17), Mohammad Shami (1/14) and Glenn Maxwell (1/10) too bowled economical spells. Earlier, Rahul also became the fastest Indian to reach 2000 IPL runs, reaching the milestone in his 60th innings. The stylish batsman clipped away a full length delivery to fine leg for four to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who reached the milestone in 63 matches.

Opening the batting with Rahul, Mayank Agarwal (26) looked dangerous and shared a 57-run stand with his captain. However, with the introduction of spin into the attack in the seventh over, Yuzvendra Chahal (1/25) struck with the last ball, cleaning up Agarwal (26) with a delightful googly. Nicholas Pooran (17) and Glenn Maxwell (5) once again failed to make an impact as Shivam Dube (2/33) accounted for the duo. Karun Nair pitched in with an eight-ball 15. The pace troika of Umesh Yadav (0/35), Dale Steyn (0/57) and Navdeep Saini (0/37) had a torrid time as the KXIP skipper was on fire in his second game as captain. All players wore black armbands to honour Australian cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones, who died in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cuomo says New York to review any COVID-19 vaccine authorized by federal govt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said the state will carry out its own review of coronavirus vaccines authorized or approved by the federal government due to concerns of politicization of the approval process. Cuomo, a Democrat wh...

U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights violations

The United States on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over alleged gross violations of human rights, including slapping sanctions on a judge it said was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to dea...

Amazon launches new version of echo devices in India

US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence-based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit. The company, at a global virtual event, claimed to have reduced the voice respon...

Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.Bradford, northern England-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020