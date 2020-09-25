Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Stars seek 'another level' in Stanley Cup Final

We've got to step up and be better." During the playoffs, the Stars have yet to back down from a challenge and to their credit have seven comeback wins and four overtime victories. But wrestling momentum away from the Tampa Bay, a team many feel is the most talented in the league, could prove their most difficult test yet as the Lightning are suddenly firing on all cylinders after dropping the first game of the series.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 05:43 IST
NHL-Stars seek 'another level' in Stanley Cup Final

The Dallas Stars have been a resilient group this postseason and so refuse to panic, even as their top players are in an offensive slump that has left the team one loss from being pushed to the brink of elimination in the Stanley Cup Final. With forwards like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin without a point in the NHL's best-of-seven championship and Alexander Radulov held to three assists, the Stars have fallen behind 2-1 with the next two games set for Friday and Saturday.

"There's another level for us, bottom line," said Stars center Joe Pavelski. "It's got to come from someone. We've got to step up and be better." During the playoffs, the Stars have yet to back down from a challenge and to their credit have seven comeback wins and four overtime victories.

But wrestling momentum away from the Tampa Bay, a team many feel is the most talented in the league, could prove their most difficult test yet as the Lightning are suddenly firing on all cylinders after dropping the first game of the series. "We'll be doing everything we can to win that (Game Four) tomorrow," said Stars coach Rick Bowness. "We don't want to fall down 3-1 (in the series). Saturday's a whole other discussion we'll have after Friday. Right now, Saturday's the least of our concerns."

History is on the Lightning's side as the winner of Game Three in a tied best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final has claimed the championship on 22 of 29 occasions. But Tampa Bay are not about to get complacent, especially given the uncertain status of captain Steven Stamkos, who scored in his long-awaited return to the lineup on Wednesday but did not play over the final two periods.

"We're kind of laser focused on that and making sure we realize it'll be a much different game tomorrow," said Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. "It's not going to be a 5-1, 5-2 lead for most of the game. We're going to have to battle for it. We know they're going to come out hungry because it's a desperate time for them as well."

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar off 2-month peak, yuan gains on bond benchmark inclusion

The U.S. dollar dipped from a two-month peak early on Friday as renewed hopes of U.S. stimulus eased investors concerns about economic recovery, while the Chinese yuan gained after the country was added to a global bond benchmark.The dollar...

Golf-McCumber finishes with four-way share of lead in Dominican Republic

A bogey at the penultimate hole dropped American Tyler McCumber into a four-way share of the lead after the first round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.McCumber, who made his PGA T...

Coronavirus ravages Latin America's working class, Mexico deaths pass 75,000

Mexico surpassed 75,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as the pandemic ravages Latin American nations with large informal economies where workers have grappled with the twin threats of hunger and contagion.Mexico has the worlds f...

Pak needs to continue to put extreme pressure on terrorist groups: US diplomat

Pakistan needs to continue to put extreme pressure on the terrorist groups operating on its soil, including Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT, a top American diplomat nominated to be the countrys next envoy to Islamabad has told US lawmakers. Pakistan ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020