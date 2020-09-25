Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharma lies tied 52nd after 2-over 72, Bhullar 5-over at Irish Open

By the time the day finished he found himself lying tied 52d and in with a good chance of making the halfway cut. The other Indian in the field Gaganjeet Bhullar, playing his first event in more than six months, finished 5-over including double bogeys on first and the 18th and other bogeys in between on fifth and sixth.

PTI | Ballymena | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:20 IST
Sharma lies tied 52nd after 2-over 72, Bhullar 5-over at Irish Open

India's Shubhankar Sharma dropped four bogeys in seven holes on the back nine to finish with a modest 2-over 72 at the DDF Irish Open here. Going through a rough patch, Sharma had birdies on second, fourth and seventh but also dropped shots on third and fifth, to turn in one-under. It seemed a good position on a tricky course. On the back nine, Sharma suffered four bogeys on 10th, 11th, 13th and 16th but picked a birdie on the last hole for 72. By the time the day finished he found himself lying tied 52d and in with a good chance of making the halfway cut.

The other Indian in the field Gaganjeet Bhullar, playing his first event in more than six months, finished 5-over including double bogeys on first and the 18th and other bogeys in between on fifth and sixth. His only birdie of the day came on the ninth. Bhullar was tied 98. There was a three-way tie at the top of the leader board as South African Dean Burmester, Jordan Smith and Aaron Rai all carded five under rounds of 65. Toby Tree shot 4-under 66 and was fourth. Play was suspended at the very end with just one group left to finish.

Shane Lowry, returning to home soil for the first time as Open Champion this week, struggled to an opening five over 75 while European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington carded a one over 71 in his first competitive appearance in six months. But another Irishman, amateur James Sugrue, the 2019 Amateur champion who played at last week's U.S. Open at Winged Foot, carded a three under 67 to sit just two shots off the lead. It drew comparisons with the then amateur Lowry's famous amateur win in this same event 11 years ago.

Stephen Gallacher, winner of Hero Indian Open in 2019, who was 5-under through the front nine holes, finished at 3-under 67 and was tied fifth with Sugrue, John Catlin, recent winner in Spain, Rikard Karlberg and Oscar Lengden..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him long back that Rajputs photos were sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not s...

Ice Cube to star in Universal's sci-fi film

Universal Pictures has roped in actor Ice Cube to headline its upcoming sci-fi feature. The untitled movie will be directed by Rich Lee from a script by Kenneth Golde, reported Deadline.Though the plot details are not yet known, the film is...

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most, attacks Oppn

Hitting out at the Opposition at its attack on his government over the farm bills issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who always lied to farmers are now shooting from their shoulders and misleading them for their o...

Cricket-Punjab spinner Bishnoi lauds Kumble influence

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi hailed the influence of head coach Anil Kumble after he and fellow wristspinner Murugan Ashwin picked up three wickets each to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020