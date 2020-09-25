Auction of Vin Scully's memorabilia tops USD 2 million

Left Menu
Each ring sold for USD 188,000 during online bidding that ended Wednesday, according to David Hunt, owner of Hunt Auctions in Exton, Pennsylvania. The Dodgers won their only World Series title in Brooklyn in 1955, and their most recent title was won in Los Angeles in 1988.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:24 IST
Items from the personal collection of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully sold at auction for over $2 million, including World Series rings from the Dodgers' championships in 1955 and 1988. Each ring sold for USD 188,000 during online bidding that ended Wednesday, according to David Hunt, owner of Hunt Auctions in Exton, Pennsylvania.

The Dodgers won their only World Series title in Brooklyn in 1955, and their most recent title was won in Los Angeles in 1988. A Brooklyn Dodgers ring presented to Scully in the 1950s sold for USD 184,475.

Another item that sold for six figures was a Dodgers Centennial limited edition serigraph by LeRoy Neiman that went for USD 105,750. Scully's ring from the 1981 World Series went for USD 83,425; his ring from the 1963 World Series sold for USD 76,375.

His personal scorebook from his final season behind the mic for the Dodgers in 2016 sold for USD 82,250. A World Series trophy presented to Scully in 1981 sold for USD 70,500; a similar trophy from the 1988 World Series drew a winning bid of USD 64,625.

An autograph that Scully obtained in person from Babe Ruth went for USD 18,800. A baseball signed by President Ronald Reagan for Scully sold for USD 11,750. The auction was originally scheduled for All-Star weekend in Los Angeles in July but was moved online when the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scully and his wife, Sandra, plan to use some of the auction proceeds to help their five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with expenses that include parochial school tuition. The rest of the proceeds will be donated to UCLA for neuromuscular research. Scully said his wife suffers from a condition related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the incurable disease that forced Yankees great Lou Gehrig to retire at 36.

Most of the 310 lots came from a trophy cabinet at Scully's Los Angeles-area home..

