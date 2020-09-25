Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Shaqiri's Liverpool future 'looks promising': Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was impressed with Xherdan Shaqiri's performance in Thursday's 7-2 win against Lincoln City in the League Cup and said his situation at the Premier League club "looks promising".

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:08 IST
Soccer-Shaqiri's Liverpool future 'looks promising': Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was impressed with Xherdan Shaqiri's performance in Thursday's 7-2 win against Lincoln City in the League Cup and said his situation at the Premier League club "looks promising". The Switzerland international, making his first start since the Club World Cup last December, played in a slightly deeper midfield role and opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the penalty area.

Shaqiri, who joined Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018, has managed just 42 appearances in all competitions, with injuries and a loss of form dropping him down the pecking order. The addition of Thiago to Liverpool's already well-stocked midfield resources means Shaqiri will find playing time even more difficult to come by but Klopp gave little to suggest he is surplus to requirements.

"First of all it was a super game; a super game in a quite, I'm not sure, unfamiliar position. He did it really, really well," Klopp said. "...There is no doubt about Shaq's quality, there was never any doubt and in the moment everything looks really, really good, it looks promising and we will see."

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Luna: Amazon's new cloud gaming service for Fire TV, PC, and Mac devices

Amazon has launched a new cloud gaming service called Luna. Built on Amazon Web Services AWS, the new service makes it easy to stream high-quality, immersive games directly from the cloud to the screens, without lengthy downloads or updates...

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him long back that Rajputs photos were sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not s...

Ice Cube to star in Universal's sci-fi film

Universal Pictures has roped in actor Ice Cube to headline its upcoming sci-fi feature. The untitled movie will be directed by Rich Lee from a script by Kenneth Golde, reported Deadline.Though the plot details are not yet known, the film is...

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most, attacks Oppn

Hitting out at the Opposition at its attack on his government over the farm bills issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who always lied to farmers are now shooting from their shoulders and misleading them for their o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020