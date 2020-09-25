Left Menu
Are your words only relevant if you use my name?: Anushka to Gavaskar

Former India skipper and commentator Sunil Gavaskar's remarks on air about Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium has miffed actor Anushka Sharma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:12 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former India skipper and commentator Sunil Gavaskar's remarks on air about Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium has miffed actor Anushka Sharma. Kohli was dismissed for just a run on Thursday and Gavaskar made a remark on how the India and RCB skipper hardly had any training time against quality bowling during the coronavirus-induced break. He also used Kohli's wife, Anushka's name while making the remark.

Reacting to being dragged into the episode, the actor took to Instagram and wrote: "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?" "I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It is 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass weeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," she added.

Having started the season with a win, RCB didn't have a good outing against KXIP on Thursday as they lost by 97 runs at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Kohli made no bones about the fact that it was a bad day in the office not just for the team, but also for him individually. While the RCB skipper managed to score just a run with the bat, he missed two catches of KXIP skipper KL Rahul and that did make a difference as Rahul hit a brilliant century to lead his team from the front. In fact, Rahul was in the 80s when he was dropped and went on to hit an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls.

"Yeah it didn't (go well). I think we were good in the middle phase with the ball, they got off to a decent start and we pulled things back nicely. I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage," he had said in the post-match presentation ceremony. (ANI)

