STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PREVIEW Karthik captaincy in focus as KKR face Sunrisers Abu Dhabi, Sep 25 (PTI) Skipper Dinesh Karthik's tactical nous will once again be put to test when Kolkata Knight Riders take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second IPL fixture here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-LD GAVASKAR Gavaskar creates controversy after Kohli's off day, Anushka calls it 'distasteful' Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL. SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI-FINE RCB skipper Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BISHNOI 'Anil sir' asked me to be calm and back my skills: Bishnoi Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab's young spinner Ravi Bishnoi says head coach Anil Kumble has advised him to always stay calm and back his skills as a bowler. SPO-CRI-IPL-RAHUL Record-breaking Rahul says he wasn't 'feeling in control' of his batting ahead of RCB fixture Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, who made a scintillating century against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said he was lacking in confidence heading into the team's second IPL fixture.

SPO-AUS-TOUR-POSTPONE Australia postpones Test against Afghanistan, ODIs against New Zealand Melbourne, Sep 25 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Friday postponed a one-off Test against Afghanistan and an ODI series against New Zealand, citing complexity of scheduling international matches during the global coronavirus pandemic. SPO-CRI-NZ-TOURS New Zealand Cricket gets green light to host West Indies and Pakistan Auckland, Sep 25 (PTI) New Zealand Cricket has received the green light from its government to host international cricket during coming summer which comprises series against the West Indies and Pakistan, CEO David White said on Friday SPO-FOOT-AIFF-AWARDS Gurpreet and Sanju declared winners of AIFF Player of the Year Awards New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Indian men's team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and women's squad's mid-fielder Sanju were on Friday declared the winners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Footballer of the Year awards for the 2019-20 season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI Kohli takes blame for dropping Rahul twice, says time to move on after heavy loss Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli took the blame for his team's 97-run thrashing by Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League here. SPO-GOLF-TVESA Tvesa Malik cards 72 in round 2, makes cut and lies 31st in Switzerland Geneva, Sep 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open after an early scare as she shot 74-72 in the first two rounds here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Sharma lies tied 52nd after 2-over 72, Bhullar 5-over at Irish Open Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Sep 25 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma dropped four bogeys in seven holes on the back nine to finish with a modest 2-over 72 at the DDF Irish Open here. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri stages fine recovery for 69, lies 29th at Corales Puntacana Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Sep 25 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri staged a superb fightback after an early setback to shoot 3-under 69 in the first round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. SPO-FOOT-ISL-SINGTO Singto joins HFC as senior team assistant coach and technical director for youth set-up Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday appointed the experienced Thangboi Singto as the senior team assistant coach and its youth set-up's technical director.