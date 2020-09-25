Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Halep eyes second French Open title and top ranking

Romanian Halep has been in red-hot form and the absence of top-ranked Australian Ash Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam in Paris last year, and U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, will boost her chances further. Halep decided to skip the hardcourt swing in the United States due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and concentrated on preparing for the claycourts at Roland Garros.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:30 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Halep eyes second French Open title and top ranking

World number two Simona Halep stands out as the clear favourite to win this year's rescheduled French Open, bucking a recent trend of wide open women's singles draws at Grand Slams.

Since Serena Williams took a break in 2017 to give birth to her daughter, there has been no standout player who has dominated the women's game. Romanian Halep has been in red-hot form and the absence of top-ranked Australian Ash Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam in Paris last year, and U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, will boost her chances further.

Halep decided to skip the hardcourt swing in the United States due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and concentrated on preparing for the claycourts at Roland Garros. She could not have hoped for a better buildup to the French Open after picking up titles in Prague and Rome, arriving in Paris on a 14-match unbeaten streak, dating back to her triumph in Dubai before the professional circuit closed in March.

With Barty absent in Paris, Halep could also wrestle back the top ranking with a third Grand Slam title. "Of course it's gonna be beautiful to finish No. 1 again ... but it's too far," Halep said recently.

"I cannot think about winning the title in Roland Garros, because the tournament didn't start yet. I will give my best. I will dream for it, for sure." Organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam moved the tournament back from its May start due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the cooler weather conditions could present an unknown challenge for the players.

Halep, the 2018 champion, will have to adjust. "I don't think the conditions will necessarily favour the claycourt specialists and Halep is a claycourt specialist," seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.

"I think it might be too slow for her, she doesn't hit the ball as hard and might not be able to hit through the court. "The girls that hit the ball really hard are the ones that will be tougher to beat, maybe the less finesse the better on what might be slow and damp claycourts."

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, second seed Karolina Pliskova and Williams all fit the bill when it comes to hitting the ball hard. An aggressive baseliner with excellent court coverage, Halep took down both Muguruza and Pliskova en route to her triumph in Rome, though the Czech retired from the final through injury while trailing 6-0 2-1.

The last defeat for the Romanian, who is the bookies' favourite, came against Muguruza when she lost to the 2016 Roland Garros champion in the semi-finals of this year's Australian Open. It was also in Melbourne that Williams, who turns 39 on Saturday, won her 23rd Grand Slam title. She has since lost in four finals in her bid to equal Australian Margaret Court's record 24 major singles titles.

She fell in the last four at her home Grand Slam this month against long-time rival Victoria Azarenka, who spectacularly revived her career in New York by winning the Western & Southern Open and then reaching the U.S. Open final.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU Council president Michel out of quarantine

European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week. Michel postponed a scheduled summit of European Union leaders scheduled for this week after his possibl...

Farmers stage 'panchayats' against farm bills on Delhi-UP border; traffic hit in Noida, Ghaziabad

Hundreds of farmers sat on protests on the UP-Delhi border on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament after they were stopped by police personnel from moving towards the national capital, disrupting traffic in Noida and Ghaziabad...

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Sept 29

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced extending its rail roko agitation in Punjab against three farm Bills till September 29. The three-day agitation was scheduled to end on September 26.We have decided to extend our agi...

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020