Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic will take out frustration on rivals, says Wilander

He has already done it in Rome and now Paris in late September/October he'll think that claycourt is going to be absolutely perfect for me." While Nadal has owned Roland Garros since winning his first title there in 2005, the fact the tournament is being played when the courts are less lively than in the early summer means it should suit baseline-hugging Djokovic's power and precision. "He'll have to fight hard because the points will be long and heavy but I can't imagine anyone being more prepared for a slowish claycourt than Novak," Wilander said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:35 IST
Tennis-Djokovic will take out frustration on rivals, says Wilander

Novak Djokovic will release any pent up frustration from his undignified U.S. Open exit on his opponents during the French Open and is favourite to claim his second Roland Garros title, says former champion Mats Wilander.

The 33-year-old Serb looked odds-on to win the title at Flushing Meadows but was defaulted during his fourth round against Pablo Carreno Busta after inadvertently hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. It was the only blemish in a year in which Djokovic, the world number one, has assembled a 33-1 record and deprived him of the chance to reach 18 Grand Slam titles, one behind Rafa Nadal who will be gunning for a 13th French Open crown.

He recovered his poise to win the Rome Masters title and Wilander says Djokovic will use the pain of his U.S. debacle to inflict maximum damage on the Parisian clay. "I think Novak has kept it inside and thought I'm going to take revenge on the situation, on life and on myself," Eurosport expert and seven-time Grand Slam champion Wilander told Reuters.

"He said he would take a look at himself from inside, and he apologised. I think his way of apologising is to go and kick everyone's butt. He has already done it in Rome and now Paris in late September/October he'll think that claycourt is going to be absolutely perfect for me." While Nadal has owned Roland Garros since winning his first title there in 2005, the fact the tournament is being played when the courts are less lively than in the early summer means it should suit baseline-hugging Djokovic's power and precision.

"He'll have to fight hard because the points will be long and heavy but I can't imagine anyone being more prepared for a slowish claycourt than Novak," Wilander said. "I think Novak is a slight favourite, it means so much. If he gets to 18 and Nadal is 19 then you would think he has a good chance then to get in front."

Roger Federer, who will miss the tournament, leads the way with a men's record 20 Grand Slam titles.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU Council president Michel out of quarantine

European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week. Michel postponed a scheduled summit of European Union leaders scheduled for this week after his possibl...

Farmers stage 'panchayats' against farm bills on Delhi-UP border; traffic hit in Noida, Ghaziabad

Hundreds of farmers sat on protests on the UP-Delhi border on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament after they were stopped by police personnel from moving towards the national capital, disrupting traffic in Noida and Ghaziabad...

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Sept 29

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced extending its rail roko agitation in Punjab against three farm Bills till September 29. The three-day agitation was scheduled to end on September 26.We have decided to extend our agi...

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020