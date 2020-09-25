CSK players pay tribute to Dean Jones, singer Balasubrahmanyam
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday. "The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:55 IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday. "The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. Lion faceYellow heart #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC," CSK wrote on its Twitter handle
Delhi Capitals players also wore black armbands in memory of Jones
While Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVD-19 infection, Jones had succumbed to a massive heart attack on Thursday in Mumbai.
