Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Rayudu's absence, we're lacking a bit of steam in batting: Dhoni

Maybe, the team balance will get better once Rayudu comes back in the next game," Dhoni said after losing by 44 runs to Delhi Capitals on Friday.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 00:19 IST
In Rayudu's absence, we're lacking a bit of steam in batting: Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms in admitting that he has missed injured Ambati Rayudu badly in the last two games, and said that the three-time champions are "lacking a bit of steam" in their batting unit in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Rayudu played a brilliant 48-ball 71-run knock in CSK's five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener but the right-hander has been on the sidelines in the last two matches owing to a hamstring injury.

But Dhoni expressed hope that Rayudu will be available in their next game, which according to him will provide much-needed balance to the side. "I don't think it was a good game for us. There was no dew, but the wicket did slow down. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. "We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. Maybe, the team balance will get better once Rayudu comes back in the next game," Dhoni said after losing by 44 runs to Delhi Capitals on Friday. "That will give us the room to experiment with an extra bowler perhaps. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up." The veteran skipper also asked his bowlers to pull up their socks after two ordinary outings. "We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often," he said. Barring some fielding lapses, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is happy with the performance of his side so far. "I am really happy with the performance. I would give them the benefit of doubt, is tough to catch in these conditions. You misjudge the ball, really don't know how to pace yourself," he said. "In the team meeting we decided that we are going to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly. The way the openers started gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too. I am lucky to have KG (Ranada) and Nortje in the team. It's important to stick together as a team and we need to enjoy each other's success." PTI SSC SSC SSC

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oregon governor 'incredibly worried' about violence at Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called white supremacist groups such as the Proud Boys hold a rally.Leaders of the ...

Paris stabbing suspect wasn't on police radar, minister says

The main suspect in the double stabbing on Friday outside the former Paris offices of a satirical newspaper where dozens were killed in 2015 was arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but not on police radar for Islamic radicalisat...

Farm bill anti-farmer: J'khand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday termed the farm bills, which were recently passed by Parliament, as anti-farmer and said they were the biggest attack on the federal structure of the country. Parliament recently passed the Fa...

Google to block U.S. election ads after polls close

Alphabet Incs Google will block election-related ads on its platforms after polls close in the U.S. election on Nov. 3, the company told advertisers in an email on Friday. The email, seen by Reuters and first reported by Axios, said that ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020