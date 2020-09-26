Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Schumacher's son sets reclaiming win record as new target

It's everybody's aim in this sport to do that," Formula Two championship leader Mick said on Friday. "I think Lewis had a very, very good run. the next aim would be then I guess for me, if I do make the step (up), to break that again," added the 21-year-old. Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher took his last win with Ferrari in China in 2006.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 00:41 IST
Motor racing-Schumacher's son sets reclaiming win record as new target
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Michael Schumacher's son Mick says the prospect of Lewis Hamilton equalling the Ferrari great's all-time record of 91 wins has given him something to aim for when he gets to Formula One.

Hamilton, who replaced Schumacher senior at Mercedes in 2013, can take his 91st victory in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi -- a race he has won four times previously. "One sentence my dad always used to say was, 'Records are there to be broken'. It's everybody's aim in this sport to do that," Formula Two championship leader Mick said on Friday.

"I think Lewis had a very, very good run. He had a very consecutive and positive run. "It's good for the sport... the next aim would be then I guess for me, if I do make the step (up), to break that again," added the 21-year-old.

Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher took his last win with Ferrari in China in 2006. He has not appeared in public since he suffered severe head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident. Hamilton is on course for a seventh crown and set to replace the German as the most successful F1 driver of all time. The Briton already has more pole positions, podiums and points finishes.

Hamilton said he prized the helmet he exchanged with Schumacher in Abu Dhabi in 2012 and felt 'pure admiration' for a man he first met as a youngster at the German's kart track in Kerpen. Asked whether he might shed a tear as Schumacher did when he matched the late Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna's 41 wins in 2000, Hamilton said he remembered that but was not focused on the numbers.

"I cannot tell you how I am going to feel, or what it is going to mean, or if it's going to mean anything," said the Briton, an active campaigner for racial equality and justice. "There's other and bigger issues happening in the world."

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, for whom compatriot Schumacher was a boyhood idol and who has 53 career wins, said he would have mixed emotions. "On one hand, I will be sad because Michael is still my hero," said the four times world champion. "On the other hand, I will be very happy for Lewis.

"I think he deserves all the success he has had in the last years and he is going to have in this year... and the next years."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oregon governor 'incredibly worried' about violence at Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called white supremacist groups such as the Proud Boys hold a rally.Leaders of the ...

Paris stabbing suspect wasn't on police radar, minister says

The main suspect in the double stabbing on Friday outside the former Paris offices of a satirical newspaper where dozens were killed in 2015 was arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but not on police radar for Islamic radicalisat...

Farm bill anti-farmer: J'khand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday termed the farm bills, which were recently passed by Parliament, as anti-farmer and said they were the biggest attack on the federal structure of the country. Parliament recently passed the Fa...

Google to block U.S. election ads after polls close

Alphabet Incs Google will block election-related ads on its platforms after polls close in the U.S. election on Nov. 3, the company told advertisers in an email on Friday. The email, seen by Reuters and first reported by Axios, said that ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020