Nadal unhappy with French Open choice French Open organisers have had enough problems dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the dwindling number of fans on site and inclement weather but they faced another controversy on Friday -- criticism of the choice of ball for this year's edition.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup: Jays wrap up playoff berth

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits including a solo homer, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth with a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday in Buffalo. Ryu (5-2) became the first Blue Jays starter to pitch in the seventh inning this season. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four. Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from January

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali will replace Chase Carey as Formula One's chief executive from January next year, the sport's commercial rights holders Liberty Media announced on Friday. Carey, who replaced Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 when U.S.-based Liberty took over the sport, will move to the role of non-executive chairman. New balls, please! Nadal unhappy with French Open choice

French Open organisers have had enough problems dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the dwindling number of fans on site and inclement weather but they faced another controversy on Friday -- criticism of the choice of ball for this year's edition. Roland Garros has switched to Wilson balls for the 2020 tournament after using Babolat for many years and 12-times champion Rafa Nadal was not impressed. Japan PM tells U.N. Tokyo is determined to host Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after the games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games were originally scheduled for this summer, but were put off for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government. Swafford shakes off sting to grab lead in Dominican Republic

Hudson Swafford was stung by a hornet early in his second round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Friday but did not let that affect his game as the American went on to take the halfway lead in the Dominican Republic. Swafford, who started on the back nine, capped his round with three consecutive birdies for a five-under-par 67 that brought him to 12 under on the week and two strokes clear of Americans Sean O'Hair (67), Luke List (65) and Justin Suh (67). French Open battles gloom as bad weather looms

The French Open starts on Sunday with an ever-shrinking number of spectators allowed at Roland Garros, the players facing tight restrictions and bad weather threatening to wreak havoc during the fortnight. Organisers were hoping to welcome up to 20,000 fans a day into the grounds but that number was reduced to 11,500, then 5,000 and eventually 1,000 as the French government intervened amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country. Olympics: Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's Summer Games and shortening the opening period for training venues, as part of a plan to hold a streamlined event amid the pandemic. The Games, originally scheduled to start this summer, were postponed for a year by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the novel coronavirus. Betts first Dodger to have MLB's top selling jersey

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has been a hit on and off the field in his first year with the team, finishing the season with the top selling jersey in Major League Baseball, the league said on Friday. Betts, acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, becomes the first member of the Dodgers to top the list since rankings began in 2010. Schumacher's son sets reclaiming win record as new target

Michael Schumacher's son Mick says the prospect of Lewis Hamilton equalling the Ferrari great's all-time record of 91 wins has given him something to aim for when he gets to Formula One. Hamilton, who replaced Schumacher senior at Mercedes in 2013, can take his 91st victory in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi -- a race he has won four times previously. Verdasco questions French Open COVID-19 testing protocols after withdrawal

Spain's Fernando Verdasco questioned the French Open's COVID-19 testing protocols on Friday after having to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive result, which he deemed was false. Verdasco, 36, pulled out of the final Grand Slam of the year in Paris on Thursday, alongside Canada's Milos Raonic and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

