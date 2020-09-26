Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Sehwag asks CSK batsmen to have "glucose" for increasing intensity

Taking a dig at the lack of intensity being shown by the batsmen of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday asked the MS Dhoni-led team to have some "glucose" before the start of the match.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 11:28 IST
IPL 13: Sehwag asks CSK batsmen to have "glucose" for increasing intensity
CSK's Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at the lack of intensity being shown by the batsmen of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday asked the MS Dhoni-led team to have some "glucose" before the start of the match. His remark comes as CSK stumbled to a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

"Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne," Sehwag tweeted. CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat.

Dhoni once again came out to bat at number six, and he walked out to the ground with CSK at 98/4 in the 16th over. After the match, even skipper MS Dhoni admitted that the side was lacking steam in the batting department.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out. The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get: give them match simulation and look for the right balance," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. CSK has played three matches in the IPL 2020 so far and has managed to secure a win in just one against Mumbai Indians.

Even in the match against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni-led CSK had to endure severe criticism for the approach they took while chasing a target of 217. Dhoni had come out to bat at number seven in that match, and the move did not go down well with several former cricketers.

The Dhoni-led side will now lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on October 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology NCSAn earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 1202 pm today, said NCS.More detail...

Russia, China block release of UN report criticising Russia

Russia and China blocked the official release of a report by UN experts on Libya that accused its warring parties and their international backers -- including Russia -- of violating a UN arms embargo on the conflict-wracked country, UN dipl...

Police constable shoots self with service rifle in UP

A police constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, officials said on Saturday. The blood-stained body of constable Ashutosh Yadav 24 was found in a barrack on Friday night, Superintendent of Polic...

No new incident of violence reported, situation tense in Rajasthan's Dungarpur: Police

No new incident of violence was reported but the situation remained tense in Rajasthans Dungarpur district on Saturday where a violent protest by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam a day before forced police to issue prohibitory order...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020