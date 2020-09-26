Left Menu
Williams has her sights on a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the French Open while six-times world champion Hamilton has his first chance to match Schumacher's record 91 wins at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

26-09-2020
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis: Second seed Pliskova hoping to be fully fit before opening match

Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova hopes to be fully fit for her opening match at the French Open, having retired during the final of the Italian Open in Rome on Monday with injury. World number four Pliskova attempted to continue playing against Simona Halep after receiving treatment on her lower back and leg between sets in Rome but eventually decided to retire while trailing 6-0 2-1. Pacquiao and mixed martial arts star McGregor will fight next year

Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will face former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in the ring next year, and part of proceeds from the fight will go to coronavirus victims in his country, his office said on Saturday. Both fighters are "getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight," said Jayke Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao, who is also a Philippine senator. MLB roundup: Marlins down Yankees, clinch playoff spot

Pinch runner Monte Harrison scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins clinched a playoff spot with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The Marlins had a magic number of one entering the 10th after the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day. U.S. Open ball incident won't change way I deal with emotions, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said he will not let the ball incident that caused his U.S. Open disqualification affect the way he manages his emotions on court as he makes his Grand Slam return at Roland Garros. The Serbian, disqualified in New York after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball, bounced back by winning the title at the Italian Open, where his temper got the better of him as he smashed a racket in his quarter-final match. Cycling: Van der Breggen completes world championships double with road race title

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands claimed the road race gold medal in emphatic style at the world championships, prevailing after a long solo ride to add to her time-trial title for a rare double on Saturday. Van der Breggen, who had already won gold two years ago in Innsbruck, Austria, jumped away from a reduced pack on the climb to the Cima Gallisterna in the penultimate lap, 41.5 km from the finish, and never looked back. Serena rooting for F1 champion Hamilton as both eye records

Tennis great Serena Williams expects Lewis Hamilton to overtake Michael Schumacher as Formula One's most successful driver of all time as both she and the Briton chase their own sporting records. Williams has her sights on a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the French Open while six-times world champion Hamilton has his first chance to match Schumacher's record 91 wins at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. Athletics: Russia gets six-month extension to submit reinstatement plan

Russia's suspended athletics federation (RusAF) has been granted a six-month extension to finalise its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion, the sport's global governing body said on Saturday. RusAF was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes. Motorcycling: Morbidelli snatches maiden pole as Yamaha dominate in Barcelona

Italian rider Franco Morbidelli claimed his maiden MotoGP pole position at the Catalunya Grand Prix on Saturday as Yamaha bikes secured the entire front row for Sunday's race in Barcelona. Petronas Yamaha rider Morbidelli powered through the final sector at Circuit de Catalunya to deliver a scorching lap of one minute 38.798 seconds, edging out team mate Fabio Quartararo. Tennis: Svitolina battles past Rybakina to claim Strasbourg title

World number five Elina Svitolina held off a spirited challenge from Elena Rybakina to lift the Strasbourg International title with a 6-4 1-6 6-2 win on Saturday. Second seed Svitolina, the 2010 French Open junior champion, will return to Roland Garros next week on the back of her fifth claycourt triumph in as many finals. Motor racing: Hamilton on pole in Russia with sights on Schumacher record

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton roared back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory. Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton's team mate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

