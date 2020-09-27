Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to up my game and get a few runs, says Karthik

I need to probably up my game and get a few runs," Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony. He added, "Always good to get on board.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-09-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 00:01 IST
Need to up my game and get a few runs, says Karthik
Young Shubman Gill shone with an unbeaten 62-ball 70 as Kolkata Knight Riders overwhelmed Sunrsiers Hyderabad by seven wickets for their first win. Image Credit: Wikipedia

It was a happy weekend outing for his team Kolkata Knight Riders but skipper Dinesh Karthik had no qualms in admitting that he needs to up his own game after failing again in the IPL here. Young Shubman Gill shone with an unbeaten 62-ball 70 as Kolkata Knight Riders overwhelmed Sunrsiers Hyderabad by seven wickets for their first win.

While he was delighted with his team's convincing win on Saturday, Karthik, who failed to open his account, said he will look to get going in the coming matches. "One duck doesn't make you a bad player. I need to probably up my game and get a few runs," Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He added, "Always good to get on board. We have been working really hard. I think one of the advantages of having all-rounders and it is a privilege to use them whenever I can. "The fact that we have been able to groom youngsters is pleasing. It has been an emotional journey for us with (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti for the last couple of years. "But credit to the management to have stuck to him. It feels good to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket." His counterpart David Warner, who opted to bat after winning the toss, said his team needs to score more boundaries. Bowling a disciplined line and length with world number one Pat Cummins leading the way, KKR restricted SRH to 142 for four.

"I think I got my decision right. For us, our strength is death bowling. I thought it was actually a difficult wicket to accelerate on. The Kolkata boys showed us that if you can keep wickets at the end, that's what wins you games. "I don't regret what I did at the beginning of the game and I stick by my decision. Patty Cummins, as he does, (bowled) Test-match line and length. There was a little bit of movement here and there. "We went four or five overs for 20 and coming back with three wickets in hand at the end probably killed us a little bit there. An extra 30 or 40 runs would have been great." The prolific Australian opener added, "We have to try and go harder at the top. Can't help if the bowlers are bowling good lines and lengths. We need to push as hard as we can. "You can see from our running between the wickets, we do do that. But, we got to improve our boundary percentage. I saw, I think 35 dot balls, which not acceptable in T20 cricket on a wicket that was actually nice to bat on." Asked about his team's top-scorer Manish Pandey, who looked in some discomfort while going off the ground, Warner said, "Not sure. Hopefully, a bit of a cramp."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

SpaceX to provide launch services for NASA's IMAP mission

OnePlus 8T 5G: Here's everything we know about upcoming flagship

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from South Africa on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey USGS. Some residents of the southern city of Cape Town posted on Twitter that they had felt the tremor, which the USGS said oc...

Belarus president sworn in at unannounced inaugural ceremony

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in Wednesday to his sixth term in office at an inaugural ceremony that was not announced in advance amid weeks of huge protests of the authoritarian leaders reelection, which the oppositio...

UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly-owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.The newspaper sa...

UPDATE 2-Mexico issues arrest warrants on sixth anniversary of disappearance of 43 college students

Mexican authorities issued dozens of arrest warrants for police and soldiers on Saturday who they believe may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 Mexican college students, head of the investigation said.Omar Gomez, head of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020