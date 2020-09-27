Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Second-half Derdiyok strike takes Pakhtakor into ACL last eight

Sept 27 - Eren Derdiyok struck two minutes into the second half to earn Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Esteghlal from Iran in Doha on Saturday - and a place in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League alongside Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 01:52 IST
Soccer-Second-half Derdiyok strike takes Pakhtakor into ACL last eight
The Swiss international drove the ball under Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini, giving his side the lead after teammate Dragan Ceran cancelled out Ali Karimi's opener for the club from Tehran. Image Credit: Pixbay

Sept 27 - Eren Derdiyok struck two minutes into the second half to earn Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Esteghlal from Iran in Doha on Saturday - and a place in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League alongside Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli. The Swiss international drove the ball under Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini, giving his side the lead after teammate Dragan Ceran cancelled out Ali Karimi's opener for the club from Tehran.

It will be Pakhtakor's first appearance in the last eight of the competition since 2009. Al Ahli of Jeddah earned a quarter-final spot with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Shabab Al Ahli Dubai from the United Arab Emirates earlier in the evening after the two sides remained drawn at 1-1 after extra time.

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai had taken the lead in the 28th minute when Azizjon Ganiev's strike from distance was deflected past Al Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais. But Omar Al Somah's goal from a penalty nine minutes after the restart, awarded when Salman Muwashar was upended in the area by Ganiev, deservedly pulled Al Ahli level.

"It was a difficult match because Shabab Al Ahli Dubai performed well today," said Al Ahli captain Hussain Abdulghani. "Either team could have won right until the final minute."

The two remaining round-of-16 fixtures for the western section of the competition will be played on Sunday, when Iran's Persepolis take on Al Sadd from Qatar before Saudi Arabian duo Al Nassr and Al Taawoun meet later in the day. The draw for the quarter-finals, which will be played on Wednesday, will take place on Monday.

Matches in the 2020 edition of the competition are being played in Doha in a centralised format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams in the eastern half of the draw scheduled to face off from mid-November. The final will be played on Dec. 19.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

SpaceX to provide launch services for NASA's IMAP mission

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan rejects linking removal from U.S. terrorism list with Israel ties

Sudan does not want to link its removal from a U.S. terrorism list that is hindering access to foreign funding for its economy with a normalisation of relations with Israel, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday.Sources said this w...

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021 -minister

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021 after months of suspension amid strict government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the kingdoms tourism minister told Reuters.Tourism is a key pillar of Saudi Crown Prin...

Judge Amy Coney Barrett at White House ahead of Supreme Court announcement

President Donald Trump on Saturday was set to name conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett as his third U.S. Supreme Court appointment, setting off a scramble in the Republican-led Senate to confirm her before Election Day in 5-12 we...

UK's Johnson should rip up Brexit divorce deal, think-tank says

An influential pro-hard Brexit think-tank urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tear up his divorce deal with the European Union on Saturday, saying it would still allow the bloc too much power in Britain. Johnsons government has sought thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020