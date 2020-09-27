Sports News Roundup: Marlins down Yankees, clinch playoff spot; Astros' Baker first to lead five MLB teams to postseason and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pacquiao, mixed martial arts star McGregor to fight in 2021

Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will face former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in the ring next year, and part of proceeds from the fight will go to coronavirus victims in his country, his office said on Saturday. Both fighters are "getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight," said Jayke Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao, who is also a Philippine senator.

MLB roundup: Marlins down Yankees, clinch playoff spot

Pinch runner Monte Harrison scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins clinched a playoff spot with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The Marlins had a magic number of one entering the 10th after the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day.

Seahawks promote LB Shaquem Griffin to active roster

The Seattle Seahawks promoted linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Ryan Neal from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced on Saturday. Griffin, who was signed to the practice squad after being waived on cut-down day, will join twin brother Shaquill as the Seahawks (2-0) host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET). Shaquill Griffin is a Pro Bowl cornerback playing in his fourth season with Seattle.

Cycling: UCI to conduct full survey of crashes in 2021 to improve rider safety

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) will study all crashes that occur in the 2021 international calendar and take steps to improve rider safety, the president of the sport's governing body David Lappartient has said. Calls for UCI to take action and protect riders have grown this season following a crash that left Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen in a coma and another involving Remco Evenepoel which left the Belgian prodigy with a fractured pelvis and a lung contusion.

Astros' Baker first to lead five MLB teams to postseason

Dusty Baker will make history next week when he leads his Houston Astros into the postseason against a still-to-be-determined opponent. Baker, 71, will be leading his fifth team in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Billy Martin and Davey Johnson at four teams.

NHL: Perry's double OT winner keeps Stars Cup hopes alive

Corey Perry scored the double-overtime winner as the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday to keep their National Hockey League Stanley Cup hopes alive and send the best-of-seven final to a Game Six. Trailing the series 3-1 Perry came to the rescue scoring his second of the game, jamming home a loose puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy from a scramble in the front of the Tampa net 9:23 into the second overtime.

Patriots place C Andrews, LB Uche on injured reserve

The New England Patriots placed center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Andrews, 28, reportedly underwent right thumb surgery on his snapping hand while Uche is nursing a foot injury.

Serena rooting for F1 champion Hamilton as both eye records

Tennis great Serena Williams expects Lewis Hamilton to overtake Michael Schumacher as Formula One's most successful driver of all time as both she and the Briton chase their own sporting records. Williams has her sights on a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the French Open while six-times world champion Hamilton has his first chance to match Schumacher's record 91 wins at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

Murray faces brutal battle against old foe Wawrinka in Paris

Former world number one Andy Murray chose to focus on the funny side of his French Open first-round draw against Stan Wawrinka as the pair brace themselves for another battle on the Parisian clay on Sunday. Murray will be making his first Roland Garros appearance since losing to fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka in the 2017 semi-final.

Bucs plan to admit more fans after governor's order

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open Raymond James Stadium to fans next weekend, now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has lifted restrictions on businesses throughout Florida. On Friday, DeSantis signed an executive order that removed all rules that impacted businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.