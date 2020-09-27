Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT): 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Belgian David Goffin, seeded 11th, began his first-round match against Italian Jannik Sinner under the retractable roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier following a spell of rain.

Belgian David Goffin, seeded 11th, began his first-round match against Italian Jannik Sinner under the retractable roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier following a spell of rain. The temperature was hovering around 16 degrees Celsius with more rain predicted.

Top seed and birthday girl Simona Halep meets Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo later and Swiss Stan Wawrinka faces 2016 runner-up Andy Murray. The event will welcome 1,000 fans daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

