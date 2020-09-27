Tennis-Azarenka caught cold as French Open match suspended
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her first-round match on Sunday. The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen wearing a thick pink puffer jacket, and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with Belarusian Azarenka leading 2-1.Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:38 IST
The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen wearing a thick pink puffer jacket, and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with Belarusian Azarenka leading 2-1. "No, it's eight degrees, I live in Florida, I'm used to hot weather," a furious Azarenka told the supervisor who asked her to wait on court until a decision was made on whether the match should continue.
Speaking to her opponent from Montenegro, Azarenka said: "Do you want to wait on court? "No," Kovinic replied.
"No, it's ridiculous, it's too cold. What's the point? Sitting here like ducks," said Azarenka.
