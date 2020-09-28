Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: We havent' been able to close out matches, says Mayank Agarwal

After stumbling to a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that the side has not been able to close out matches, but still there are 11 games left and all the players remain positive.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 28-09-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 08:30 IST
IPL 13: We havent' been able to close out matches, says Mayank Agarwal
KXIP opening batsman Mayank Agarwal (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After stumbling to a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that the side has not been able to close out matches, but still there are 11 games left and all the players remain positive. His remark came as Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 224 to defeat KXIP by four wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal had scored a ton and this was his first hundred in the IPL. The right-handed Mayank played a knock of 106 runs from 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes. Mayank and KL Rahul put on 183 runs for the first wicket, and the duo created the record for the highest opening partnership for KXIP in the IPL. This stand between both batsmen is also the second-highest opening partnership in the IPL.

"Definitely, it is a lot of fun to bat with KL Rahul, we share a good friendship, he is a great guy, the talk in the middle was if we both are set, then one guy at least of us two bats through," said Agarwal during the post-match virtual press conference. When asked whether Gayle's inclusion in the side would be tough looking at his and Rahul's form, Agarwal said: "We are not thinking about it too much, we are very happy with the way we are playing and thee start we are able to give to the side and we will take it as it comes."

For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Rahul Tewatia all scored 50+ scores to give the side a victory by four wickets. Tewatia came out to bat at number four and he was struggling at one stage as he had scored just 13 runs from his first 19 balls. However, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia hit five sixes to turn the side. The left-handed batsman played a knock of 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory.

Speaking about the loss, Mayank Agarwal said: "I thought Rahul Tewatia batted really well to hand Rajasthan a win. See, very honestly, the talk in the dressing room is very positive, we still have 11 games to go, there are a lot of things that we are doing right, yes we have not been able to close out, but we are not focussing on the results, we are executing most of the plans, and we are quite happy with that." Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 while Kings XI Punjab will face Mumbai Indians on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian Minster denounces Western attempts to sow ‘chaos’, says threats against his country must end

In a pre-recorded video address to the Assemblys annual debate, being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Makei regretted what he described as cynical attention paid by some to recent events in his country.While ac...

Case registered after woman alleges rape in Noida sector 20

A case was registered after a woman alleged rape by her neighbour in Uttar Pradeshs Noida Sector 20, Police said.According to police, prima facie case appears to be some other matter, and the investigation is on.Speaking to ANI, Additional ...

Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

Delegates from the Yemen Government and the Ansar Allah, formally known as Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Sunday to liberate 1,081 conflict-related individuals, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.Today is an important ...

Tractor set on fire at India Gate

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020