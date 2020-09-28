We got nervous against Leicester City, admits Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side was indeed nervous during the Premier League 2020-21 clash against Leicester City. His remark came as Leicester City defeated Manchester City 5-2. Guardiola's side took the lead in the match through Riyad Mahrez's goal, but after that, the side collapsed.

Jamie Vardy's penalty levelled the scores before the half time and in the second half, Vardy put the Foxes, and then he completed his hat-trick. "They defend so deep and the lack of creating chances we got nervous. They did not want to play, they just wanted to counter-attack. We know that Vardy runs from far, far away, and [Harvey] Barnes you have to control him. But the moment we started to get nervous, we thought we were not doing well," Manchester City's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"We are not going to create 10 chances. We have to know it is difficult. Even at 5-2, Leicester was in the 18-yard box. I am not going to give up, I am going to try to find solutions," he added. Guardiola also questioned the mentality of his players and he also suggested that the side lost self-belief after they took the lead against Leicester City.

"We played for 30 minutes so good - we scored a goal in [the fourth] minute. But then we started to believe we were not playing well when it was the opposite. We are not strong enough to be stable and patient," Guardiola said. "We started to think we were playing bad. We told them at half-time they were playing good, try to be patient and the rest will be in our hands," he added.

Manchester City will next take on Leeds United on October 3 in the Premier League. (ANI)