Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian soccer game goes ahead despite COVID-19 outbreak

Flamengo had asked the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to postpone the match, but the soccer soccer body did not agree. Executives of the Rio de Janeiro-based club Flamengo have been among the keenest supporters of a return to sport in Brazil, siding with President Jair Bolsonaro. Rio-based Fluminense said it had at least five players with COVID-19, a figure that could grow before Monday's match against Curitiba..

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:21 IST
Brazilian soccer game goes ahead despite COVID-19 outbreak

A top judge authorized a top-flight Brazilian soccer match to go ahead despite a risk of COVID-19 contagion among players. Only minutes before the scheduled kickoff, Brasilia-based labor judge Luiz Philippe Vieira de Mello Filho overturned two injunctions to allow Palmeiras and defending champion Flamengo to play the game in Sao Paulo.

The match ended 1-1 with Flamengo fielding several young players after 20 members of the squad tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Flamengo had asked the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to postpone the match, but the soccer soccer body did not agree.

Executives of the Rio de Janeiro-based club Flamengo have been among the keenest supporters of a return to sport in Brazil, siding with President Jair Bolsonaro. More than 140,000 people are reported to have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, second only to the United States where more than 200,000 deaths have been attributed to the pandemic.

On Saturday, another top-flight Brazilian club said it was in trouble with the virus. Rio-based Fluminense said it had at least five players with COVID-19, a figure that could grow before Monday's match against Curitiba..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin lawyer in Singapore jailed for misappropriating clients fees

An Indian-origin lawyer, working at a law firm in Singapore, was on Monday sentenced to two years and three months in jail for collecting legal fees totalling more than SGD 31,000 from his companys clients and transferring the money to his ...

Russia records 8,135 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, September 28 ANISputnik Russia has registered 8,135 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 7,867 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,159,573, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. In the past 24...

HC issues notice on Delhi govt's plea against stay on reserving ICU beds for COVID patients

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to all the respondents on a petition moved by the Delhi government challenging a stay on its order directing private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent beds for COVID patients. A division bench o...

Samsung Star Scholar program supports 517 IIT and NIT students

Samsung has extended financial support to 517 meritorious students at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT and National Institute of Technology NIT via its annual scholarship program.The Samsung Star Scholar program, launched in 2016, off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020