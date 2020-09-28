Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tewatia asked for recognition last IPL season, earns his moment in the sun this year

In a debriefing video of the 2019 season that has gone viral following his match-winning six-hitting spree on Sunday, Tewatia, who played for Delhi Capitals last year, can be seen walking up to head coach Ricky Ponting to remind the legendary Australian about his four catches in the win against the mighty Mumbai Indians. Tewatia stops Ponting in his stride after he concludes his post-match dressing room speech, patting the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram and the bowlers for their match-winning effort at the Wankhede Stadium.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:34 IST
Tewatia asked for recognition last IPL season, earns his moment in the sun this year

Rahul Tewatia had to request for a "pat on the back" last year but this season he has earned it. In a debriefing video of the 2019 season that has gone viral following his match-winning six-hitting spree on Sunday, Tewatia, who played for Delhi Capitals last year, can be seen walking up to head coach Ricky Ponting to remind the legendary Australian about his four catches in the win against the mighty Mumbai Indians.

Tewatia stops Ponting in his stride after he concludes his post-match dressing room speech, patting the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram and the bowlers for their match-winning effort at the Wankhede Stadium. With leg-spinner Tewatia yearning for recognition for his four catches, Ponting obliges by telling the entire squad, albeit in a lighter vein.

"Boys Tewatia took four catches and wants a pat on the back," Ponting tells the dressing room much to everyone's amusement and walks away with a grin on his face. Axar Patel then chides Tewatia in lighter vein for asking for recognition.

"Apne haq ke liye ladenge (I will fight for what I am owed)," Tewatia says at the end of the footage. That incident best summed up Tewatia's career, which found its moment under the spotlight on Sunday night. The Haryana bowler was an IPL regular who could contribute in all departments but he could never come up with that one career-defining performance. After five seasons in the wilderness, the 27-year-old did something on Sunday night that ensured that he won't have to ask for recognition anymore.

Traded back to Rajasthan Royals this year, Tewatia, after the "worst 20 balls" he has ever played, pulled the rabbit out of the hat by smashing West Indian speedster Shedon Cottrell for five sixes in an over that effectively won the game for his team. The six out of the seven sixes he hit came off his last eight balls, handing Royals an improbable victory. This was after Sanju Samson refused to take a single as Tewatia struggled at the other end, struggling to put bat on ball early on in his innings. With that 30-run over, Tewatia changed the course of the game and potentially his career..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Mercedes knew Hamilton was in trouble before Russian GP start

Mercedes knew Lewis Hamilton was going to be in trouble with Formula One stewards when they saw where he was practising his starts for the Russian Grand Prix, according to engineering director Andrew Shovlin. The six-times world champion, o...

Uber wins back London licence despite 'historical failings'

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence which was taken away by the citys transport regulator over safety concerns, after a judge decided on Monday that it was a fit and proper operator.Transport for London TfL refu...

Russia's Navalny visited by German chancellor in hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning. There wa...

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Samsung unveils new rugged tablet with Exynos 9810 SoC

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy Tab Active 3, a new ruggedized tablet that inherits the design of the Tab Active 2, making it apt for challenging work environments and comes with an upgraded performance for maximizing productivity.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020