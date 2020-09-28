Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand complete outstation players signing by getting Samad Fallah and Iqbal Adbulla on board

Uttarakhand have completed their outstation players- signing by roping in Maharashtra left-arm pacer Samad Fallah and former Mumbai and KKR spinner Iqbal Abdulla for the upcoming domestic season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:38 IST
Uttarakhand complete outstation players signing by getting Samad Fallah and Iqbal Adbulla on board

Uttarakhand have completed their outstation players- signing by roping in Maharashtra left-arm pacer Samad Fallah and former Mumbai and KKR spinner Iqbal Abdulla for the upcoming domestic season. Uttarakhand had already sealed the deal with Mumbai opener Jay Bista. Fallah, 35, has taken 287 wickets in 78 first-class games and 30-year-old Abdulla, who had a dream IPL for KKR in 2011 with 16 wickets, has picked up 213 wickets in 68 first-class games. The left-arm spinner played for Sikkim last season.

"With a new selection panel, new support staff and a more balanced squad (after the signing of outstation players), we are confident of putting up a much improved performance than last year," Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) secretary, Mahim Verma, told PTI on Monday. CAU has also hired domestic stalwart and former India opener Wasim Jaffer as the head coach, replacing Gursharan Singh. Uttarakhand made debut in the 2018-19 season and reached the quarterfinals in their first year, having topped the plate group.

Last year, they finished last in group C with seven losses and two draws. In November last year, CAU became the first association to announce central contracts for its players. It has completed the player signings when there is a serious doubt over staging domestic cricket this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures bounce as China industrial profits rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes of a global economic recovery were supported by data showing continued growth in Chinas industrial profits, while beaten down shares of banking and travel firms bounced.Shares of American Air...

Kareena Kapoor's twin birthday wishes for her 'best bro' Ranbir Kapoor, 'best aunt' Rima Jain

Kareena Kapoor Khan hits nostalgia by pouring double wishes for her beloved cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain on Monday. The Angrezi Medium star took to Instagram on Monday to wish her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain, by shar...

Man beaten to death over love affair in UP's Ballia

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on Monday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident w...

FOREX-Dollar hovers near two-month high amid economic, political risks

The dollar hovered near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday as doubts about economic recovery persisted before a barrage of economic data and political developments in the United States. A rebound in U.S. stocks on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020