Uttarakhand complete outstation players signing by getting Samad Fallah and Iqbal Adbulla on board

Uttarakhand have completed their outstation players- signing by roping in Maharashtra left-arm pacer Samad Fallah and former Mumbai and KKR spinner Iqbal Abdulla for the upcoming domestic season. Uttarakhand had already sealed the deal with Mumbai opener Jay Bista. Fallah, 35, has taken 287 wickets in 78 first-class games and 30-year-old Abdulla, who had a dream IPL for KKR in 2011 with 16 wickets, has picked up 213 wickets in 68 first-class games. The left-arm spinner played for Sikkim last season.

"With a new selection panel, new support staff and a more balanced squad (after the signing of outstation players), we are confident of putting up a much improved performance than last year," Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) secretary, Mahim Verma, told PTI on Monday. CAU has also hired domestic stalwart and former India opener Wasim Jaffer as the head coach, replacing Gursharan Singh. Uttarakhand made debut in the 2018-19 season and reached the quarterfinals in their first year, having topped the plate group.

Last year, they finished last in group C with seven losses and two draws. In November last year, CAU became the first association to announce central contracts for its players. It has completed the player signings when there is a serious doubt over staging domestic cricket this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.