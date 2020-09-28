Left Menu
Soccer-Portuguese team walk back from stadium after Cup defeat

Third tier team Lusitania Lourosa left the stadium on foot following a Portuguese Cup defeat after the club allegedly sent the team bus away, an incident described by the footballers' union on Monday as "lamentable." Lourosa lost their first round tie 1-0 to local rivals Sao Joao de Ver on Sunday and videos on Twitter showed the squad walking back to their training ground, around five kilometres away. Club president Hugo Mendes told the Jornal de Noticias that the team took the decision as a form of self-criticism.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:10 IST
Club president Hugo Mendes told the Jornal de Noticias that the team took the decision as a form of self-criticism. "There was no punishment," he said. However, the Portuguese players' union (SAFP) said the club had ordered the team bus to leave.

"The union expects nothing less from the president of Lourosa than an immediate apology to the squad for this lamentable episode which does nothing to dignify Portuguese football," it said in a statement. The Portuguese Cup features 165 teams from the top four tiers of the league system, with the top flight sides entering in the third round. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

